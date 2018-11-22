Global Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2018 & 2025 with Performance of Key Players - Thermo Fisher Scientific & Danaher
The "Biotechnology Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biotechnology market is estimated to account for US$ 471,336.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 218,012.1 Mn in 2017.
The rise in the number of R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities by private and government bodies are expected to fuel the growth of global biotechnology market. However, increased risks related to the genetic data expected to hinder the growth of the biotechnology market. On the other hand, rising number of future conferences and workshops anticipated to act as a booster for the growth of the biotechnology market.
In the biotechnology market, the tissue engineering and regeneration segment is expected to the fastest growing segment in the forecast period, by technology. The tissue engineering is a branch that falls under the biomedical engineering & tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are concerned for the replacement or regeneration of cells, tissue or the organ to restore its natural biological functioning. It is also contributing to the micro-fabricated tissue engineered 3 dimensional models for cancer and other diseases research. The main goal of tissue engineering and regeneration is to monitoring and real time control of tissue engineering systems.
The bioinformatics segment expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment, by application. The application of the bioinformatics segment includes the study of living things at a molecular level. The bioinformatics comprises the computational approach to analyze, manage and store the biological data and allows to keep and track the data for data management required by the various pharmaceutical, biotechnological companies and the healthcare service provider such as hospitals, insurance provider for the patients and others.
Bioinformatics is also required other field of biotechnology including genomic, proteomics, transcriptomics, chemo informatics, veterinary science, agriculture studies, forensic sciences and biodefense and environmental studies. Thus, the development in the field of information technology and rise in the requirement for the biotechnology are likely to propel the growth of the bioinformatics segment in the forecasted period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Global Biotechnology Market - Key Takeaways
3. Global Biotechnology Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. Global Biotechnology Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Declining Prices of Genome Sequencing
4.1.2 Increasing Innovative Technologies
4.1.3 Increasing Number of Initiatives by Private and Government Bodies
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Risks Associated With Genetic Data
4.2.2 Systemic Risks of Genetically Modified Crops
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Usage of Nsg In Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Rising Future Conferences and Workshops
4.5 Impact Analysis
5. Biotechnology Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Global Biotechnology Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis
5.2 Global Biotechnology Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
5.4.2 Danaher
5.5 Expert Opinions
6. Global Biotechnology Market Analysis - by Technology
6.1 Overview
6.2 Dna Sequencing Market
6.3 Fermentation Market
6.4 Cell Based Assay Market
6.5 Nanobiotechnology Market
6.6 Chromatography Market
6.7 Pcr Technology Market
6.8 Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market
6.9 Others Market
7. Global Biotechnology Market Analysis - by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Industrial/Bio Processing Market
7.3 Bioinformatics Market
7.4 Food & Agriculture Market
7.5 Health Market
7.6 Natural Resource & Environment Market
7.7 Others Market
8. North America Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
9. Europe Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
10. Asia Pacific Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
11. Middle East and Africa Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
12. South and Central America Biotechnology Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
13. Biotechnology Market -Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies In the Biotechnology Market, 2016-2018
13.3 Organic Developments
13.5 Product Launches
13.6 Product Approvals
13.7 Expansions
13.8 Inorganic Developments
13.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Biotechnology Market, 2016-2018
13.10 Partnerships
13.11 Agreements
13.12 Mergers and Acquisitions
14. Biotechnology Market -Key Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Danaher
- QIAGEN
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
