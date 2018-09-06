Global Biotechnology Market Grows as Demand for Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Increases

NEW YORK, September 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Data compiled by Grand View Research indicates that the global biotechnology market is expected to reach USD 727.1 Billion by 2025. The technological advancement of regenerative therapies is one of the main factors that drive the market growth during the forecast years. The cancer immunotherapy segment is expected to witness a strong growth within the biotechnology industry due to the growing number of deaths occurring due to cancer. Demand for cancer immunotherapy continues to increase as the therapy is proven to have a higher success and efficiency over conventional treatment methods for cancer. According to another report from Transparency Market Research, the global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to achieve USD 124.88 Billion by 2024 while growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC: RGBP), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ : NVAX ), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ : NVAX ), Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE : PTN ), Synergy Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ : SGYP )

The growing number of clinical trials that are being conducted in immunotherapy is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. The market is segmented into colorectal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, and blood cancer. Based on therapy types, the market can be divided into immune system modulators, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies method has a leading market share, while demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors is expected to increase rapidly.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) announced breaking news after the close that it, "has filed a patent application covering composition of matter and methods of use related to molecules identified in its small molecule program that activate NR2F6 ("Small Molecule Agonists and Antagonists of NR2F6 Activity in Humans").

As previously noted by the Company, NR2F6 nuclear receptor has been identified as a potentially very important immune cell inhibitor (an immune checkpoint) and cancer stem cell differentiator. Based upon the Company's screening programs for treating autoimmune diseases such as Lupus, the data gathered provided support for the filing of this patent application.

Additionally, the Company is moving forward with its NR2F6 antagonist small molecule program designed to unleash the cancer-killing potential of a patient's own immune system."

"The patent application lists molecules that activate NR2F6. As we continue to develop our small molecule program, we learn more about the molecular structures key to activating NR2F6 and develop more optimized compounds," said Harry Lander, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regen. "Thus, we continue to file for patent protection for these unique molecules."

David Koos, Ph.D., CEO of Regen BioPharma, Inc., added, "We continue to ensure the intellectual property that is generated by Regen is protected so that our shareholders can materially benefit from the commercialization of this technology."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ : NVAX ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering novel products to prevent infectious diseases. Novavax, Inc. recently announced it has reached a significant milestone in the Prepare™ Phase 3 clinical trial of its respiratory syncytial virus F protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine (RSV F Vaccine) for infants via maternal immunization. Enrollment has reached approximately 4,600 participants, of whom, at least 3,000 have received the RSV F Vaccine. "Reaching this enrollment target for the Prepare trial is a significant milestone in the advancement of our RSV F Vaccine franchise," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax, Inc. "RSV remains an urgent global unmet medical need due to the mortality and morbidity associated with RSV disease in infants and the absence of a vaccine to prevent such disease. We look forward to completing the interim analysis of the Prepare trial as this is the next step on the path to filing marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for the first-ever RSV vaccine."

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ : NVAX ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in the therapeutic areas of respiratory disease and allergy. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz Inc., a division of the Novartis Group, to commercialize Adamis' Symjepi™ product for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis. Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, stated, "We are very excited about our collaboration with Sandoz. They are among the top pharmaceutical companies in the world and we believe they have the commercial presence and proven track record to maximize the value of Symjepi. We believe the financial terms of this agreement have the potential to bring meaningful recurring revenue to Adamis and we look forward to growing, and possibly expanding, this partnership with Sandoz based on the future success of Symjepi in the market."

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE : PTN ) is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases and conditions with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. The Company recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the bremelanotide New Drug Application (NDA) for filing. The NDA was filed on March 23rd, 2018 by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, the Company's exclusive North American licensee. Bremelanotide, an investigational melanocortin agonist, is being developed for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women. "We are very pleased with the FDA's acceptance of the NDA filing for bremelanotide," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Palatin. "This is an important milestone for Palatin and reflects our drive and commitment to the development of novel therapies to treat conditions with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. We look forward to assisting AMAG during the FDA review process. HSDD is an underserved medical condition and, if approved, bremelanotide has significant potential as an as-desired treatment of HSDD in premenopausal women."

Synergy Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ : SGYP ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced that the Company has entered into a license agreement with Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Shandong, providing Luoxin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Synergy's lead product TRULANCE® (plecanatide) for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. "Luoxin is a leading pharmaceutical company in China with strong capabilities for successfully delivering TRULANCE to patients in its market," said Troy Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

