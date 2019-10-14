Global Biotechnology Reagents Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Biotechnology Reagents market worldwide is projected to grow by US$40.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Life Sciences, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$63.9 Billion by the year 2025, Life Sciences will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817889/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Life Sciences will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD Biosciences; bioMérieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne Coporation; Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Fitzgerald Industries International; General Electric Company; Hoefer, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Quality Biological, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; Sysmex Corporation; Takara Holdings, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tosoh Europe N.V.; W. R. Grace & Co.; Waters Corporation
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817889/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biotechnology Reagents Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Biotechnology Reagents Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Life Sciences (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Life Sciences (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Life Sciences (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Analytical (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Analytical (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Analytical (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Protein Synthesis & Purification (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Protein Synthesis & Purification (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 12: Protein Synthesis & Purification (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Gene Expression (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Gene Expression (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Gene Expression (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: DNA & RNA Analysis (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: DNA & RNA Analysis (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: DNA & RNA Analysis (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Drug Testing (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Drug Testing (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Drug Testing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biotechnology Reagents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 22: Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 23: United States Biotechnology Reagents Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Biotechnology Reagents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Biotechnology Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Biotechnology Reagents Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Biotechnology Reagents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Biotechnology
Reagents Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Japan in US$ Million
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Biotechnology Reagents Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biotechnology Reagents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Japanese Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Chinese Biotechnology Reagents Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Biotechnology Reagents Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Biotechnology Reagents in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Biotechnology Reagents Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biotechnology Reagents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Biotechnology Reagents Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Biotechnology Reagents Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: European Biotechnology Reagents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: French Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Biotechnology Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: German Biotechnology Reagents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: German Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Biotechnology Reagents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Biotechnology Reagents Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Biotechnology Reagents in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Biotechnology Reagents Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 74: Biotechnology Reagents Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Biotechnology Reagents Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biotechnology Reagents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Biotechnology Reagents Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Spanish Biotechnology Reagents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Russian Biotechnology Reagents Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Biotechnology Reagents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Biotechnology Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Reagents Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Reagents Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Biotechnology Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Biotechnology Reagents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Australia: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Biotechnology Reagents Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Biotechnology Reagents Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: Biotechnology Reagents Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Biotechnology Reagents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Biotechnology Reagents Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Biotechnology Reagents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Biotechnology Reagents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 125: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biotechnology Reagents in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Reagents Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Biotechnology Reagents Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Biotechnology Reagents Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 134: Latin American Biotechnology Reagents Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 135: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Biotechnology Reagents in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Biotechnology Reagents Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Biotechnology Reagents Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: Argentinean Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Argentinean Biotechnology Reagents Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Biotechnology Reagents Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Biotechnology Reagents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 152: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Biotechnology Reagents Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million in Rest
of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Biotechnology Reagents Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Biotechnology Reagents Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Biotechnology Reagents Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Biotechnology Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Biotechnology Reagents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 167: Biotechnology Reagents Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Biotechnology Reagents Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Biotechnology
Reagents Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Iran in US$ Million
by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Biotechnology Reagents Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biotechnology Reagents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Iranian Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Biotechnology Reagents Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 179: Israeli Biotechnology Reagents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 180: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Israeli Biotechnology Reagents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Biotechnology Reagents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Biotechnology Reagents Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biotechnology Reagents in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Biotechnology Reagents Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Biotechnology Reagents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Biotechnology Reagents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 192: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Biotechnology Reagents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Biotechnology Reagents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 197: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Biotechnology Reagents Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Biotechnology Reagents Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: Biotechnology Reagents Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 203: African Biotechnology Reagents Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 204: African Biotechnology Reagents Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Biotechnology Reagents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Biotechnology Reagents Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Biotechnology Reagents Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT MOLECULAR
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
BD BIOSCIENCES
BIOMERIEUX SA
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
DANAHER CORPORATION
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
FITZGERALD INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HOEFER, INC.
LONZA GROUP AG
MERCK KGAA
MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS
PERKINELMER INC.
PROMEGA CORPORATION
QUALITY BIOLOGICAL
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
SYSMEX CORPORATION
TAKARA HOLDINGS, INC.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
TOSOH EUROPE N.V.
W. R. GRACE & CO.
WATERS CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817889/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article