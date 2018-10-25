Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market 2019-2023: Vendors Focused on Entering Into Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of bipolar disorder therapeutics across the globe.

One trend affecting this market is the growing number of strategic alliances between vendors. Most of the vendors are focused on entering into strategic alliances to develop the most effective treatment for bipolar treatment and expand their product portfolio.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing prevalence of mental health disorders (MHDs) across the globe. The rising incidences of these MHDs is resulting in a great need for the development of the most effective treatment for bipolar disorder.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of adequate diagnosis process. The lack of a proper technical diagnostic process is a key challenge in the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market.



Key vendors

Allergan

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

