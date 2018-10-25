Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market 2019-2023: Vendors Focused on Entering Into Strategic Alliances
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of bipolar disorder therapeutics across the globe.
One trend affecting this market is the growing number of strategic alliances between vendors. Most of the vendors are focused on entering into strategic alliances to develop the most effective treatment for bipolar treatment and expand their product portfolio.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing prevalence of mental health disorders (MHDs) across the globe. The rising incidences of these MHDs is resulting in a great need for the development of the most effective treatment for bipolar disorder.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of adequate diagnosis process. The lack of a proper technical diagnostic process is a key challenge in the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Allergan
- AstraZeneca
- Eli Lilly
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Antipsychotics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Anticonvulsants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Traditional mood stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
