Global Bird Detection Systems Market Outlook 2020-2028 - Growth of Air Traffic, Increasing Bird Population

The Global Market for Bird Detection Systems is estimated at around USD 102 million in 2020, and the market is expected to grow to around USD 195 million by 2028. The CAGR of the market is accounted at around 8%. Installations at airports are expected to drive this market. The impact due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is also covered in detailed in this report in a separate chapter.

Thousands of birds collide with aircraft and other installations like windmills and these incidents cannot be completely eradicated, however these incidents can be minimized. Bird strikes are estimated to cost over USD 2 billion each year due to aircraft loss and damage, out of service delays and lost lives. Bird strikes also result in the loss of lives of many endangered species of birds through collisions with windfarms. Bird Detection system is generally a system consisting of a device which is used for detection and monitoring of birds.

Bird population around the world has been on the rise. The total number of birds estimated around the world is approximately close to 100 billion. Global Air Traffic is also on the rise. In 2018, 4.3 billion passengers were carried on scheduled services, which was 6.4% higher than the previous year. The number of departures reached 37.8 million in 2018 which was a 3.5 per cent increase as compared to the previous year. Passenger traffic measured in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers performed (RPKs), increased to 8258 billion RPKs in 2018. This was a 7.1 percent increase as compared to the previous year.

The Key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Bird Detection Systems market are covered in detailed in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Bird Detection Systems Market have been covered in detail.

The top ten countries have been analyzed in detail with respect to the deployment of bird detection systems at their airports and windfarms, as well as the bird species and bird population in those countries.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST of the Bird Detection Systems market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecast from 2020-2028 considering all the factors, which are expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.

1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Bird Detection System Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Bird Detection System Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Bird Strikes and Bird Detection Systems

3.2 Traditional Bird Detection and Bird Deterrent Methods

3.2.1 Windfarms

3.2.2 Airports

3.3 Radar

3.3.1 Radar for Real Time Detection

3.3.2 Bird Detection Radar Effectiveness

3.3.3 Conclusions and Outlook

3.4 Camera

4 Market Trends

4.1 Bird Numbers and Population Densities

4.2 Aircraft Growth

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 North America

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 LATAM

4.2.6 CIS

4.2.7 Africa

4.3 Aviation Outlook 2028

4.3.1 Total Passenger Traffic

4.3.2 International Scheduled Passenger Traffic

4.3.3 Domestic Scheduled Passenger Traffic

4.3.4 Freight Traffic

4.4 Avian Collisions with Windmills

5 Market Technologies

5.1 3D Fixed Bird Detection System

5.2 AI

5.3 Satellite

5.4 Radar

5.4.1 Long Range Weather Radar

5.4.2 Wavelengths (S-band and X-band)

5.4.3 Small Mobile Radar Units

5.4.4 Passive Bistatic Radar

5.5 Big Data

5.6 Acoustical Bird Monitoring and Detection System

5.7 LiDAR

5.8 Data Dissemination

5.9 Electro-Optical FOD Detection

5.10 Infrared

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Growth of Air Traffic

6.1.2 Increasing Bird Population

6.1.3 Allied Technologies

6.1.4 Growth of Offshore Windfarms

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 High R&D Expenses

6.2.2 Patent Protection

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Lack of Technical Expertise

6.3.2 High Deployment Costs

6.3.3 Hardware Issues

6.3.4 Low Accuracy

6.4 PEST

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technological

6.5 Porter's Five Forces

6.5.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

6.5.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power

6.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

7 Country Analysis

7.1 United States

7.1.1 Airports

7.1.2 Bird Strike Incidents

7.1.3 Defense Airports

7.1.4 Current Methods/Technologies

7.1.5 Windfarms

7.2 China

7.3 Canada

7.4 United Kingdom

7.5 Germany

7.6 France

7.7 Netherlands

7.8 Singapore

7.9 Australia

7.10 Japan

7.11 Italy

7.12 India

7.13 Russia

7.14 Brazil

7.15 United Arab Emirates

7.16 Spain

7.17 Portugal

7.18 Denmark

7.19 Belgium

7.20 Sweden

7.21 Conclusion

8 Global Bird Detection System to 2028 by Region

8.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028

8.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Application) to 2028

8.2.1 North America

8.2.2 Europe

8.2.3 APAC

8.2.4 Middle East

8.2.5 Rest of the World

9 Global Bird Detection System Market by Application to 2028

10 Coronavirus Impact on Bird Detection Systems Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Coronavirus Scenario - 1

10.3 Coronavirus Scenario - 2

10.4 Coronavirus Scenario - 3

11 Events Based Forecast

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Scenario Analysis - 1

11.3 Scenario Analysis - 2

12 Opportunity Analysis

12.1 By Region

12.2 By Type

12.3 By Application

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Accipiter Radar

13.1.1 Company Profile

13.1.2 Products & Services

13.1.3 Segment Revenue

13.1.4 Financial Info (Revenues, Profit Last 5 Years)

13.1.5 Recent Contract Wins

13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

13.1.7 Strategic Alliances

13.1.8 Installations

13.1.9 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Detect-Inc.

13.3 Robin Radar

13.4 Miltronix

13.5 Xsight Sys

13.6 AscendXYZ Radar

13.7 DHI Corporation

13.8 Volacom

13.9 Pharovision

13.10 Artificial Vision

13.11 Controp

13.12 Diades Marines

13.13 The Edge Company

13.14 DT Bird

13.15 Swiss Bird Radar Solutions

13.16 Strix

13.17 Micromet

13.18 Tubitak

13.19 OIS Advanced Technologies

14 Additional Companies

14.1 Bird Control Group

14.2 NEC Corporation

14.3 Market Share Analysis

15 Strategic Conclusions

