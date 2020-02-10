Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report:



The research and development of bispecific antibodies has emerged as a new unexplored growth frontier for pharmaceutical industry as per recent research study "Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drug Sales and Clinical Pipeline Insight 2025" published by Kuick Research. As per report findings, the market opportunity of bispecific antibodies is estimated to surpass US$ 8 Billion by 2025 driven by application of existing commercially available bispecific antibodies to other multiple indications and increasing regulatory approvals from developing and developed markets. Currently, there are 2 bispecific antibodies (HEMLIBRA and Blincyto) commercially available in the market with combined sales of less than US$ 1 Billion in 2018.



The market for bispecific antibodies is quiet bright as they are the new emerging trends in the market. BsAbs due their specificity are gaining a lot of interest from multiple stake holders from the pharmaceutical industry. Now with the improved technology, monoclonal antibody therapy witnessed a drastic transition and is becoming more acceptable due to its site specific approach. They have become a critical component of clinical treatment procedure for a variety of indications.



Therapeutic antibodies in various segments have made the transition from human conception to clinical reality over the past two decades and reached from labs to bedside of the patients. Now, many of mAbs are being tested as adjuvant or first-line therapies to determine their efficacy in improving survival. The market is no doubt flourishing and is sure to increase many folds as with due acceptance of clinicians and patients due to their targeted effect.



Currently, there are more than 200 bispecific antibodies in the clinical trials and this number is further expected to increase in coming years driven by research and development and the favorable commercial success to 2 bispecific antibodies available in the market. Most of bispecific antibodies are being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers followed by infectious disease, CNS disorders, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. The future for the research and development of bispecific antibodies remains highly progressive and profitable option driven by the fact that increasing number of big and small pharmaceutical companies are allocating their resources and are collaborating with other stake holders of the industry.



