Global Bisphenol A Market (2020 to 2029) - Outlook and Forecast

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world bisphenol A market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for bisphenol A.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation

As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of bisphenol A

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing bisphenol A capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on bisphenol A manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of bisphenol A in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Bisphenol A market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: BISPHENOL A PROPERTIES AND USES



2. BISPHENOL A MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. BISPHENOL A WORLD MARKET

3.1. World bisphenol A capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World bisphenol A production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Bisphenol A consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Bisphenol A global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Bisphenol A prices in the world market



4. BISPHENOL A REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Bisphenol A European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belgium

Germany

Netherlands

Russia

Spain

4.2. Bisphenol A Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Bisphenol A North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

USA

4.4. Bisphenol A Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

4.5. Bisphenol A Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Iran

Saudi Arabia

5. BISPHENOL A MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Bisphenol A capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Bisphenol A consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Bisphenol A market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BISPHENOL A MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. BISPHENOL A FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. BISPHENOL A END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



