Global Bisphenol A Market Report 2018: Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecasts 2018-2023

The global bisphenol A market is projected to reach approximately 7,348K tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3% per year in the period 2017-2023.



The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although bisphenol A is predominantly used for the production of polycarbonates, the analysis considers other applications of bisphenol A across various industries. In particular, the largest share of bisphenol A consumption is for the production of polycarbonates, which accounted for around 64.05% of the total in volume terms.



Meanwhile, this segment has been also growing with the highest rate of about 3.49% per year. Regionally, the largest global bisphenol A market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 50% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global bisphenol A market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.



Demand of BPA depends upon the overall health of the world economy as well as its key end-use industries: construction and automotive. Polycarbonate has become one of the most preferred substitute for glass and metals in the automotive industry. Due to the fact that the growing demand for lighter vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency is propelling the automotive industry, manufacturers tend to rely on polycarbonate that helps reduce the curb weight of the vehicles.



As a result, many automotive components made out of glass and metal have been replaced by polycarbonate parts, which has resulted in lowering the average weight of the vehicles. However, high cost as compared to glass and poor scratch resistance of polycarbonates are holding back the use of the material in some automotive parts such as windshields, sun\moon roof, and windows. In addition to the automotive sector, polycarbonate has driven most of the growth for applications in optical media (CDs and DVDs) as well as the electrical and electronics, such as insulators, connectors, and housings.



In regional terms, in general, Asia-Pacific has been showing the highest bisphenol-A demand owing to the presence of a large number of end-user industries coupled with low labor, raw material and operating cost in the region. North America and Europe are other key players, the markets in both, however, are subject to stringent governmental regulations over the health effects of BPA.



The analytical research projects that the global production of bisphenol A is likely to reach around 7,348 thousand tons by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of about 3% per year. In addition, some of the main players on the bisphenol A market are planning to open up additional production capacities in different regions. Any future growth in BPA production capacity, however, is expected to come from outside of Europe and North America. As far as the balance between supply and demand is concerned, the market is forecast to remain slightly under-supplied in most of the upcoming years.



The increasingly competitive landscape globally forces the chemical companies to focus on innovation and particularly on the development of Green Chemistry, which is becoming crucial for the overall future development of the companies. There are several fast dynamic research areas that can be identified such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, the development of biofuels as a supplement to oil supplies, as well as the expansion of water-based paints and the replacements for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). So in order to increase their profit, it is important for manufacturers within the chemical industry not only to cut their costs, but also to ensure that their processes and products conform with the pressing environmental issues.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology



2. Executive summary



3. Characteristics of bisphenol A



4. State of the global demographics and economy

4.1. Characteristics of the global demographics in 2013-2017

4.2. Characteristics of the global economy in 2013-2017

4.3. Forecast for the development of the global economy in the medium term



5. Overview and analysis of the global bisphenol A market

5.1. Volume and dynamics of the global bisphenol A market in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.2. Structure of the global bisphenol A market by main regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



6. Overview and analysis of the global production of bisphenol A

6.1. Volume, distribution and dynamics of the installed capacities for the global production of bisphenol A broken down by regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for their development in 2018-2023

6.2. Volume and dynamics of the average annual utilization rates used for the production of bisphenol A globally, broken down by regions, in 2013-2017 and forecast for their development in 2018-2023

6.3. Volume and dynamics of the global production of bisphenol A in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



7. Characteristics and analysis of the global prices of bisphenol A

7.1. Value chain analysis

7.2. Structure of price formation

7.3. Characteristics of the global prices of bisphenol A in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

7.4. Characteristics of the regional prices of bisphenol A in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



8. Overview and analysis of the global imports of bisphenol A

8.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global imports of bisphenol A in 2013-2017

8.2. Structure of the global imports of bisphenol A by main regions in 2013-2017

8.3. Average prices of the bisphenol A, imported globally in 2013-2017



9. Overview and analysis of the global exports of bisphenol A

9.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global exports of bisphenol A in 2013-2017

9.2. Structure of the global exports of bisphenol A by main regions in 2013-2017

9.3. Average prices of the global exports of bisphenol A in 2013-2017



10. Balance between supply and demand on the global bisphenol A market

10.1. Balance between supply and demand on the global bisphenol A market in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

10.2. Balance between supply and demand on the global bisphenol A market by main regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



Companies Mentioned

Altivia Petrochemicals

Bayer Corp.

Chang Chun Pc

Covestro

Hexion Inc

Hi-Bis

Huizhou Zhongxin Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Ruisheng New Material Tech Co.

Khuzestan Pc

Kumho P And B Chemicals

Lg Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Phenols Singapore

Nan Ya Plastics

Nantong Synth. Materials

Nippon St. And Sumikin Chemical

Olin

Pcc Synteza

Petronas Rapid

Ptt Phenol

Qingdao Hengyuan Chemicals

Sabic Innovative Plastics

Sam Yang Innochem

Saudi Kayan

Shandong Lihuayi Group

Shiyou Chemical Yangzhou

Sinopec Mitsubishi Chem. Polycarbonate

Sinopec Mitsui Chemicals

Sinopec Sabic Tianjin Pc

Spolchemie

Tacaamol

Tianjin Synthetic Material

Zhejiang Petrochemical

