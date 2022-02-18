Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market (2021 to 2026) - Unhygienic Workplace Exposure and Increase in Smoking Habits is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market (2021-2026) by Type, Treatment, Malignant Potential, Distribution, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market is estimated to be USD 3.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.89 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%.



Market Dynamics

The factors driving the market's growth are the increasing incidence of bladder cancer. The American Cancer Society's estimates for bladder cancer in the United States for 2021 are about 83,730 new cases of bladder cancer. In addition, the rising geriatric population, unhygienic sedentary lifestyle, and smoking habits are increasing the prevalence of most cancer cases.

In addition, growth in the use of technology advancement such as nanotechnology to increase the efficiency of the drugs is further escalating the market growth. However, the growing use of biologics and targeted therapies is anticipated to hinder market growth. Major players use acquisition, merger, and collaboration strategies to increase the market expansion during the forecast period. Innovations in novel bladder cancer drugs and new infrastructure are expected to generate untapped market participants.



The Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market is segmented based on Type, Treatment, Malignant Potential, Distribution, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Eli Lilly, Hamlet Pharma, Medtronic, Novartis, Photocure, etc.



Countries Studied

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Bladder Cancer

4.1.2 Unhygienic Workplace Exposure and Increase in Smoking Habits

4.1.3 Use of Nanotechnology for Production of Medicines

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Use of Biologics and Targeted Therapies

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Recent Development and Drug Approval for Bladder Cancer

4.3.2 Collaboration for Market Dispersion

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Side Effects Associated to Bladder Cancer Drugs



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

6.3 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer



7 Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market, By Malignant Potential

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Grade Tumors

7.3 Low-Grade Tumors



8 Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market, By Treatment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemotherapy

8.3 Immunotherapy

8.4 Radiation therapy

8.5 Others



9 Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market, By Distribution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals Pharmacies

9.3 Online Pharmacies

9.4 Retail Pharmacies



10 Global Bladder Cancer Drug Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix



