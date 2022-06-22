Global Bleaching Agents Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Bleaching Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bleaching agents market reached a value of US$ 801.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1031.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A bleaching agent is a chemical product that is used industrially or domestically to whiten or remove the color from different materials and products. It is typically used in households to whiten clothes and remove stains or as a disinfectant in laundry detergents and surface cleaners. It is primarily available in the liquid form as a dilute solution of sodium hypochlorite and in the powdered form containing the formulation of calcium hypochlorite



The extensive application of bleaching agents across industries such as textile and paper is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, in the food and beverage industry, they are used in the preparation of bakery dough for improving its structure and increasing elasticity. These agents are also used as an additive in flour to decolor the yellowish appearance of the raw mill flour and make it ready for market supply.

In addition to this, they are widely used for sanitizing swimming pools and play a crucial role in purifying water to make it suitable for drinking. As a result, increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants by governments of several countries, along with the introduction of chlorine-free or green bleaching agents with low chemical residue and emissions, are contributing significantly to the market growth. Bleaching agents also find wide utilization in the cosmetic and beauty industry in hair dyes and teeth whitening products, and in the chemical industry as an oxidizing agent

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Evonik, Solvay, Akzonobel, Hawkins, Inc., Siemer Milling, Peroxychem, Supraveni Chemicals, Spectrum Chemicals, Engrain, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, etc



This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global bleaching agents market in any manner.



