Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Report 2022: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2021-2027

The global bleeding disorders treatment market size reached US$ 13.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 19.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.36% during 2021-2027.



Bleeding disorders involve hemophilia A and B, Von Willebrand disease, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and deficiencies of vitamin K and factors II, V, VII, X, and XII. They are a class of conditions that disrupt the blood clotting process in an individual. They can also lead to heavy and prolonged bleeding after an injury.

They have symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, easy bruising, frequent nosebleeds, excessive bleeding from minor cuts, and joint bleeding. They are diagnosed through blood tests of complete blood count (CBC), platelet aggregation, and bleeding time. Their treatment comprises medications, including adrenochrome monosemicarbazone, retinal hemorrhage, epistaxis, aminocaproic acid, aprotinin, and iron supplements.

These medications can aid in minimizing specific symptoms and prolonging the life of patients. Bleeding disorders treatment also includes blood transfusion, replacement therapy, and injections of a clotting factor and plasma.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders among the masses and the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to these medical conditions, are among the key factors driving the market around the world.

Moreover, the growing adoption of health insurance policies that provide financial assistance for bleeding disorders treatment and reduce healthcare expenses is influencing the market positively.

In addition, governing agencies of numerous countries are generating awareness about blood and plasma donation. They are also undertaking initiatives to promote blood donation camps. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about the availability of effective treatment alternatives is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, research and development (R&D) activities and considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic technologies are expected to provide a favorable outlook to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others

Breakup by Drug Class:

Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor for Von Willebrand Disease

Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Factor VIII

Factor for Von Willebrand Disease

Factor IX

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytics

Fibrin Sealants

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

