Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Report 2022: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2021-2027

The global bleeding disorders treatment market size reached US$ 13.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 19.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.36% during 2021-2027.
Bleeding disorders involve hemophilia A and B, Von Willebrand disease, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and deficiencies of vitamin K and factors II, V, VII, X, and XII. They are a class of conditions that disrupt the blood clotting process in an individual. They can also lead to heavy and prolonged bleeding after an injury.
They have symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, easy bruising, frequent nosebleeds, excessive bleeding from minor cuts, and joint bleeding. They are diagnosed through blood tests of complete blood count (CBC), platelet aggregation, and bleeding time. Their treatment comprises medications, including adrenochrome monosemicarbazone, retinal hemorrhage, epistaxis, aminocaproic acid, aprotinin, and iron supplements.
These medications can aid in minimizing specific symptoms and prolonging the life of patients. Bleeding disorders treatment also includes blood transfusion, replacement therapy, and injections of a clotting factor and plasma.
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders among the masses and the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to these medical conditions, are among the key factors driving the market around the world.
Moreover, the growing adoption of health insurance policies that provide financial assistance for bleeding disorders treatment and reduce healthcare expenses is influencing the market positively.
In addition, governing agencies of numerous countries are generating awareness about blood and plasma donation. They are also undertaking initiatives to promote blood donation camps. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about the availability of effective treatment alternatives is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Furthermore, research and development (R&D) activities and considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic technologies are expected to provide a favorable outlook to the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global bleeding disorders treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bleeding disorders treatment market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global bleeding disorders treatment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- AbbVie Inc
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bayer AG
- CSL Behring (CSL Limited)
- Grifols S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Wellona Pharma.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Hemophilia A
- Hemophilia B
- Von Willebrand Disease
- Others
Breakup by Drug Class:
- Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Factor VIII
- Factor IX
- Factor for Von Willebrand Disease
- Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate
- Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
- Factor VIII
- Factor for Von Willebrand Disease
- Factor IX
- Desmopressin
- Antifibrinolytics
- Fibrin Sealants
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Stores
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Academic and Research Institutes
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
