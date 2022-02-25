Global Blinds and Shades Market Report 2022: Demand for Trendy, Fashion-Forward and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blinds and Shades - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blinds and Shades estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.



Panel Blinds Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR

In the global Panel Blinds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$999.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 210 Featured) -

3 Day Blinds LLC

Chicology

Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd

Comfortex Corporation

Decora Blind Systems Ltd.

Draper, Inc.

Elite Window FashionsT

Griesser AG

Hillarys

Hunter Douglas N.V .

. Innovative Openings, Inc.

Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter

Kresta Holdings Limited

Lafayette Interiors Fashions

Legrand North America , LLC

, LLC Louvolite Fabrics Ltd.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Luxaflex Hunter Douglas Ltd.

Maxxmar Window Fashions

Mechoshade Systems, Inc.

Nichibei Co., Ltd

Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Norman Window Fashions

Persianas Canet S.A

QMotion Advanced Shading Systems

Roll-A-Shade Inc.

RollEase Acmeda Inc.

Schenker Storen AG

Shade-O-Matic LP

Springs Window Fashions, LLC

Tachikawa Corporation

TimberBlindMetroShade

Toso Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains Supports Market Development

Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows

Blinds: A Sought-After Window Covering

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Developed Countries Represent Traditional Revenue Generators, Developing Countries to Spearhead Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Decor Industry & Blinds and Shades Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Affecting Window Coverings Market

Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis

Opportunities for Companies to Adapt Innovatively

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace

Blinds and Shades - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades

What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds

Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks

Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window Treatments Space

Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades

A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution

Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades

Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for Automated Window Treatments

Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments

Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments

Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well for Cellular Blinds

Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades

Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds

Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction

Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures

Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a Preferred Window Treatment Option

Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand

New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments

Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour

The 'Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction

Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Innovations and Advancements

Smart Blinds and Shades

IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds

Cordless Treatments for Child Safety

Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f39dqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets