Global Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Markets, 2024 - A Special Focus on Blister Packaging in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging in US$ Million.







The study includes the following Product Groups/Segments:





Carded Blister Packaging

Clamshell Packaging

Windowed Packaging

Skin Packaging

Other High Visibility Packaging

The report profiles 123 companies including many key and niche players





Key Topics Covered:





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Growing Importance of Packaging in Reinforcing Brand Identity & Enhancing Product Visibility to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market



Exploding Consumerism in Developing Countries Spurs Revenue Potential in the Market



Strong Global Retail Industry Provides the Platform for Growth of Innovative Packaging Technologies



Increasing Acceptance of Food Blister Packaging Brings the Food & Beverage Industry as a Major End-Use Sector



Growing Middle Class Population & Increased Consumption of Small Goods to Benefit Demand for Blister & Other High Visibility Packaging



Growing Spending on Personal Care Drives Opportunities for Cosmetic Blister Packaging



Windowed Packaging Witnesses Increased Adoption in the Cosmetics Sector



Skin Packaging Grow in Prominence By Virtue of Lower Costs & Excellent Anti-Dunnage Benefits



Continuous Technology Innovation: The Secret Elixir for Sustained Growth in Revenue Potential of the Market



Aging Population Steps Up the Importance of Senior Friendly Blister Packs



Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in Hardware Blister Packaging



Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging Solutions Drives Demand for Stock Clamshells



Non-Destructive Testing Emerges as the Preferred Choice of Blister Pack Testing



A Special Focus on Blister Packaging in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry



Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging



Blister Packs Capture Unit-Dose Drug Delivery Applications



Blister Packaging Facilitates in Reducing the Cost of Failed Medication Adherence



Smart Blister Packs Provide Real-time Information to Enhance Adherence in Clinical Trials



Thermoformed Blisters and Trays: Potent Sterile Barriers for Medical Devices



Contract Packagers Gain Prominence with Rising Complexities in Pharmaceutical Packaging



Market Outlook







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction



High Visibility Packaging



Product Profile



Blister Packaging



Advantages of Blister Packaging



Key Considerations for Designing Blister Packaging Solution



Carded Blister Packaging



Advantages of Carded Blisters



Clamshell Packaging



Types of Clamshells



Stock Clamshells



Tri-Fold Clam Shells



Egg Crate Clamshells



Clamshell Trays



Advantages of Clamshell Packaging



Skin Packaging



Types of Skin Packaging: Carded Skin Packaging and Non-Carded Skin Packaging



Applications



Advantages of Skin Packaging



Windowed Packaging



Advantages of Windowed Packaging



Other High Visibility Packaging



Commonly Used Blister Materials



PVC/PVdC Films



PP monoblister



HD and BD Polythenes



Cycloolefin Copolymers (COC)



Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CFTE)



Rx Series of Homopolymer Films



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Aluminum Foil Blisters



Packaging Equipment







4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







4.2 Product Innovations/Introductions



Tekni-Films Introduces Tekni-Films SBC 240 Thermoformable Film



Charta Global Introduces Blister King



Klckner Pentaplast Expands Pentalabel Shrink Film Line with Pentalabel eklipse



Klckner Pentaplast Introduces Pentapharm LiquiGuard Films



CSP Technologies Introduces Activ-Blister Solutions







4.3 Recent Industry Activity



Sonoco Acquires Highland Packaging Solutions



Graham Partners Acquires Tray-Pak Corp



Nosco Acquires Assets of Knight Packaging Group and Launches StretchPak



Genstar Capital Acquires Tekni-Plex



PCI Acquires Millmount Healthcare



Sonoco Acquires Peninsula Packaging Company



TherapeuticsMD Announces New Expansion in Compliance Packaging for Prenatal Vitamins







5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Market by Product Segments







6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







6.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Outlook



Clamshell Packaging - A High Growth Market



Healthy Gains for Carded Blister Packs in Pharmaceutical Market



Market Trends & Growth Drivers



Sustainable Packaging Gains Rapid Popularity



Drug Counterfeiting and Food Safety Encourage Novelty in Technology



US Packagers Drift towards Novel Materials



Compartmented Packaging: Dominating Blister Format for Pharmaceuticals



Impending Challenges in the High Visibility Packaging Industry



Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: An Overview



Stringent Regulations and Standards to Spur Demand for New Packaging Solutions



Bottles Vs Blisters



Unit Dose Containers Fuel Demand for Blister Packaging



Convenience Trend Fuels Demand for Blister Packaging in the US Food Industry



B. Market Analytics







6.2 Canada



Market Analysis







6.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Packaging Market Overview



PET Gains Edge as a Packaging Material



B. Market Analytics







6.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Packaging Industry - An Overview



Central and Eastern European Countries Hold Promise



Flexible Packaging in Europe



Blisters - An Ideal Format for Drug Dispensing



Regulatory Framework on Sustainable Packaging



BS8404: Implications to the Pharmaceutical Packaging Markets



B. Market Analytics







6.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis







6.5.1 China



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



China - The Fastest Growing Packaging Market



Increased Packaging Activity and Surge in Output to Boost Growth



Regulatory Framework on Sustainable Packaging



B. Market Analytics







6.5.2 India







Total Companies Profiled: 123 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 127)





