Global Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Markets, 2024 - A Special Focus on Blister Packaging in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry
10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging in US$ Million.
The study includes the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Carded Blister Packaging
- Clamshell Packaging
- Windowed Packaging
- Skin Packaging
- Other High Visibility Packaging
The report profiles 123 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amcor Ltd.
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- BILCARE RESEARCH AG.
- ClearPack Engineering, Inc.
- Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.
- Constantia Flexibles Gmbh
- Display Pack Inc.
- Dordan Manufacturing Company
- Ecobliss Holding B
- Hip Lik Packaging
- Innovative Plastics Corporation
- Key Packaging Co.
- Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG
- Pactiv LLC
- Placon Corp.
- Plastic Ingenuity Inc.
- Prent Corporation
- Ravenshoe Packaging
- Rohrer Corporation
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sonoco Products Company
- Highland Packaging Solutions
- Tekni-Plex, Inc.
- Universal Plastics Corporation
- VisiPak
- Walter Drake, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Carded Blister Packaging
Clamshell Packaging
Windowed Packaging
Skin Packaging
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Growing Importance of Packaging in Reinforcing Brand Identity & Enhancing Product Visibility to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Exploding Consumerism in Developing Countries Spurs Revenue Potential in the Market
Strong Global Retail Industry Provides the Platform for Growth of Innovative Packaging Technologies
Increasing Acceptance of Food Blister Packaging Brings the Food & Beverage Industry as a Major End-Use Sector
Growing Middle Class Population & Increased Consumption of Small Goods to Benefit Demand for Blister & Other High Visibility Packaging
Growing Spending on Personal Care Drives Opportunities for Cosmetic Blister Packaging
Windowed Packaging Witnesses Increased Adoption in the Cosmetics Sector
Skin Packaging Grow in Prominence By Virtue of Lower Costs & Excellent Anti-Dunnage Benefits
Continuous Technology Innovation: The Secret Elixir for Sustained Growth in Revenue Potential of the Market
Aging Population Steps Up the Importance of Senior Friendly Blister Packs
Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping Projects to Spur Growth in Hardware Blister Packaging
Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging Solutions Drives Demand for Stock Clamshells
Non-Destructive Testing Emerges as the Preferred Choice of Blister Pack Testing
A Special Focus on Blister Packaging in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry
Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Blister Packs Capture Unit-Dose Drug Delivery Applications
Blister Packaging Facilitates in Reducing the Cost of Failed Medication Adherence
Smart Blister Packs Provide Real-time Information to Enhance Adherence in Clinical Trials
Thermoformed Blisters and Trays: Potent Sterile Barriers for Medical Devices
Contract Packagers Gain Prominence with Rising Complexities in Pharmaceutical Packaging
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
High Visibility Packaging
Product Profile
Blister Packaging
Advantages of Blister Packaging
Key Considerations for Designing Blister Packaging Solution
Carded Blister Packaging
Advantages of Carded Blisters
Clamshell Packaging
Types of Clamshells
Stock Clamshells
Tri-Fold Clam Shells
Egg Crate Clamshells
Clamshell Trays
Advantages of Clamshell Packaging
Skin Packaging
Types of Skin Packaging: Carded Skin Packaging and Non-Carded Skin Packaging
Applications
Advantages of Skin Packaging
Windowed Packaging
Advantages of Windowed Packaging
Other High Visibility Packaging
Commonly Used Blister Materials
PVC/PVdC Films
PP monoblister
HD and BD Polythenes
Cycloolefin Copolymers (COC)
Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CFTE)
Rx Series of Homopolymer Films
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Aluminum Foil Blisters
Packaging Equipment
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Tekni-Films Introduces Tekni-Films SBC 240 Thermoformable Film
Charta Global Introduces Blister King
Klckner Pentaplast Expands Pentalabel Shrink Film Line with Pentalabel eklipse
Klckner Pentaplast Introduces Pentapharm LiquiGuard Films
CSP Technologies Introduces Activ-Blister Solutions
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Sonoco Acquires Highland Packaging Solutions
Graham Partners Acquires Tray-Pak Corp
Nosco Acquires Assets of Knight Packaging Group and Launches StretchPak
Genstar Capital Acquires Tekni-Plex
PCI Acquires Millmount Healthcare
Sonoco Acquires Peninsula Packaging Company
TherapeuticsMD Announces New Expansion in Compliance Packaging for Prenatal Vitamins
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Market by Product Segments
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Clamshell Packaging - A High Growth Market
Healthy Gains for Carded Blister Packs in Pharmaceutical Market
Market Trends & Growth Drivers
Sustainable Packaging Gains Rapid Popularity
Drug Counterfeiting and Food Safety Encourage Novelty in Technology
US Packagers Drift towards Novel Materials
Compartmented Packaging: Dominating Blister Format for Pharmaceuticals
Impending Challenges in the High Visibility Packaging Industry
Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: An Overview
Stringent Regulations and Standards to Spur Demand for New Packaging Solutions
Bottles Vs Blisters
Unit Dose Containers Fuel Demand for Blister Packaging
Convenience Trend Fuels Demand for Blister Packaging in the US Food Industry
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
6.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Packaging Market Overview
PET Gains Edge as a Packaging Material
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Packaging Industry - An Overview
Central and Eastern European Countries Hold Promise
Flexible Packaging in Europe
Blisters - An Ideal Format for Drug Dispensing
Regulatory Framework on Sustainable Packaging
BS8404: Implications to the Pharmaceutical Packaging Markets
B. Market Analytics
6.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
6.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China - The Fastest Growing Packaging Market
Increased Packaging Activity and Surge in Output to Boost Growth
Regulatory Framework on Sustainable Packaging
B. Market Analytics
6.5.2 India
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 123 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 127)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (4)
- Europe (47)
- France (5)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkx54f/global_blister?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article