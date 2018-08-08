Global Blister Packaging Market Report 2018: Historical Data for 2015, 2016 Revenue Estimations for 2017 and Forecasts from 2018 till 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Blister Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blister Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing interest across various industries, adoption of materials in food and beverages and enhanced protective features.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report





Based on the Product, the market is divided into Clamshell and Carded.

On the technology, the market is divided into Thermoforming, Cold Forming.

On the basis of material, the market is divided into Plastics Films, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminium.

Plastics Films segment is further divided into PVC, Rigid PVC, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), PE and Other Plastic Flims.

Paper & Paperboard segment is divided into SBS, WLC, and Other Paper & Paperboard.

On the end user, the market is segmented Consumer Goods, Food, Healthcare, Industrial Goods, Electrical & Electronics Goods and Veterinary & Nutraceuticals.

Key Topics Covered:







1 Market Outline







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview







4 Blister Packaging Market, By Product







5 Blister Packaging Market, By Technology







6 Blister Packaging Market, By Material







7 Blister Packaging Market, By End User







8 Blister Packaging Market, By Geography







9 Key Player Activities







10 Leading Companies





Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast

Misonix

Convatec Group

Lohmann & Rauscher

Deroyal Industries

Medline Industries

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Integra Lifesciences

Welcare Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7r5j8p/global_blister?w=5









