Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022 with Amazon.com, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle & SAP Dominating
The "Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 85.49% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blockchain-as-a-service market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through sales of the back-end infrastructure and development tools-as-a-service to the application and solution developers at an individual or enterprise scale. BaaS supports enterprises to use cloud-based solutions to build, host, and use their smart contracts, blockchain apps, and functions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing number of cyberattacks. The cyberattacks by hackers and cybercriminals are growing at an alarming rate. One trend affecting this market is the growth of quantum computing. Quantum computing refers to the utilization of quantum-mechanical phenomena.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the scalability issues with blockchain technology. All the blockchain consensus protocols that are currently available have a limitation that a transaction must be processed by all nodes within a network for that transaction actually to take place.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Amazon.com
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of quantum computing
- Integration of BaaS with IoT
- Introduction of new products into the market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
PART 15: APPENDIX
