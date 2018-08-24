Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022 with Amazon.com, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle & SAP Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 85.49% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blockchain-as-a-service market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors through sales of the back-end infrastructure and development tools-as-a-service to the application and solution developers at an individual or enterprise scale. BaaS supports enterprises to use cloud-based solutions to build, host, and use their smart contracts, blockchain apps, and functions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing number of cyberattacks. The cyberattacks by hackers and cybercriminals are growing at an alarming rate. One trend affecting this market is the growth of quantum computing. Quantum computing refers to the utilization of quantum-mechanical phenomena.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the scalability issues with blockchain technology. All the blockchain consensus protocols that are currently available have a limitation that a transaction must be processed by all nodes within a network for that transaction actually to take place.

Key vendors

Amazon.com

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

