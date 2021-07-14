Global Blockchain Identity Management Market | Analyzing Growth in the IT Services Industry | Technavio
Jul 14, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain identity management market is poised to grow by USD 3.58 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 71% during the forecast period.
The report on the blockchain identity management market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for digitalization.
The blockchain identity management market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the proliferation of online services and cloud applications as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain identity management market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The blockchain identity management market covers the following areas:
Blockchain Identity Management Market Sizing
Blockchain Identity Management Market Forecast
Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bitfury Group Ltd.
- BLOCKCHAINS LLC
- Broadcom Inc.
- Civic Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- SecureKey Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- End-point - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Network - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
