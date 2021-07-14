Global Blockchain Identity Management Market | Analyzing Growth in the IT Services Industry | Technavio

The report on the blockchain identity management market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for digitalization.

The blockchain identity management market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the proliferation of online services and cloud applications as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain identity management market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The blockchain identity management market covers the following areas:

Blockchain Identity Management Market Sizing

Blockchain Identity Management Market Forecast

Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44645

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

BLOCKCHAINS LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Civic Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SecureKey Technologies Inc.



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Blockchain Technology Market - Global blockchain technology market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Big Data Market - Global big data market is segmented by type (services and software), deployment (on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

End-point - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Network - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

BLOCKCHAINS LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Civic Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SecureKey Technologies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/blockchain-identity-management-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/blockchain-identity-management-market

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

