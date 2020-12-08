Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market (2020 to 2025) - Increase in Funding and Investments in Agri-Food Blockchain Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market by Application (Product Traceability, Payment and Settlement, Smart Contracts, and Governance, Risk and Compliance Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market size is estimated to be USD 133 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 948 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period.



Blockchain technology is revolutionizing the food and agriculture sectors by enhancing the decision-making capabilities of organizations. It finds several potential applications in these sectors, some of which have already been explored. The major applications of blockchain technology in food and agriculture include product traceability, tracking and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance, risk, and compliance management. The blockchain market is expected to grow, owing to an increase in the demand for supply chain transparency. The major driver of the blockchain market is the growing number of food fraud cases. The growth RATE of small and medium-sized enterprises is higher as several startups are investing in this market across the globe and understanding the benefits this technology offers.

By application, the product traceability, tracking, and visibility subtype are projected to account for the largest market growth in the specialty fats and oils market during the forecast period.

Using blockchain technology, companies can claim and authenticate their products by providing the end customers with the knowledge about the product's complete journey - from origin to the shelf. Also, the significance of these applications grew tremendously with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The blockchain market is estimated only to see a rise in the post-pandemic world, as transparency and traceability of the food value chain are observing a growing need in the global food industry.

By provider, the application and solution provider subtype is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market during the forecast period.

Application and solution providers are third-party entities that distribute and manage blockchain solutions for customers across the agriculture and food industry. These vendors provide blockchain technologies that are more likely to deliver high business value to companies by reducing transactional data duplication and providing periodic reconciliation and authentication for commercial and regulatory needs.

By organization size, the large enterprise sub-segment is projected to account for the highest market share in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market during the forecast period.

Large organizations have sufficient revenues and funds to invest in new technologies; therefore, industry giants such as Walmart (US), Bumble Bees (US), Nestle (Switzerland), and JD.com (China) are adopting blockchain technology on a pilot basis leading to the dominance of this segment. The agriculture and food market includes leading companies such as IBM Microsoft, SAP SE, ACR-NET, and TE-Foods International GmbH, amongst others that provide exquisite blockchain technology platforms.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

4.2 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market: Key Country

4.3 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Provider and Region

4.4 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Application

4.5 Developed Vs. Developing Markets for Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain

4.6 North America: Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Provider and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Concerns for Food Safety Among Consumers Demanding Transparency in the Supply Chain

5.2.1.1.1 Rise in Food Fraud Cases

5.2.1.2 Increase in Popularity of Blockchain Among Retailers/Distributors for Better Supervision & Data Management

5.2.1.3 Growth in Online Trading and Tracking Systems Enhancing the Need for Blockchain Solutions During COVID-19

5.2.1.4 Growing Food Wastage and Post-Harvest Losses

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertainty in Regulations and Standards

5.2.2.2 Limited Availability of Technical Skillset for Implementing and Managing Blockchain Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Funding and Investments in Agri-Food Blockchain

5.2.3.2 Opportunity to Adopt Blockchain Solutions to Ease the Supply Chain Complexities in the Agriculture Ecosystem

5.2.3.3 Fastest-Growing Smart Agricultural Systems Creating an Opportunity for the Blockchain Applications at Growers' Level

5.2.3.4 Government Initiatives to Support Modern Techniques That Can be Used in Agriculture to Increase Agricultural Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Mismanagement Among Growers During Precision Farming

5.2.4.2 Agreement Between All Stakeholders of the Supply Chain to Digitally Connect

5.2.4.3 Lack of Standardization of Data is a Challenge as It May Misrepresent the Data

5.3 Blockchain Ecosystem

5.3.1 Blockchain Ecosystem in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain

5.4 Steps Involved in the Implementation of Blockchain Technology

5.5 Blockchain Associations and Consortiums

5.5.1 R3 Consortium

5.5.2 Kinakuta

5.5.3 Hyperledger

5.5.4 World Blockchain Association

5.5.5 Global Blockchain Business Council

5.5.6 Trace Alliance

5.5.7 Blockchain Alliance

5.5.8 Blockchain Industry Group

5.5.9 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (Bcc)

5.6 Use Cases



6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Markets

6.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market



7 Blockchain in Agriculture Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Blockchain

7.3 Private Blockchain

7.4 Consortium/Hybrid Blockchain



8 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Stakeholder

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Growers

8.3 Food Manufacturers/Processors

8.4 Retailers



9 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Provider

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Application and Solution Providers

9.3 Middleware Providers

9.4 Infrastructure and Protocol Providers



10 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, by Organisation Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Large Enterprises



11 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Application Area

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Product Traceability, Tracking, and Visibility

11.3 Payments and Settlements

11.4 Smart Contract

11.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management



12 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 UK

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.3 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Australia & New Zealand

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 Singapore

12.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Argentina

12.5.3 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 UAE

12.6.2 Kenya & Nigeria

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 Rest of Mea



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking

13.2.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Expansions, Fundings & Investments

13.3.2 New Product Launches

13.3.3 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Co-Operations, Collaborations, and Partnerships



14 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix (Overall Market)

14.1.1 Stars

14.1.2 Pervasive Players

14.1.3 Emerging Leaders

14.1.4 Participants

14.2 Company Profiles

14.2.1 IBM

14.2.2 Microsoft

14.2.3 Arc-Net

14.2.4 Ambrosus

14.2.5 Sap Se

14.2.6 Origintrail

14.2.7 Provenance

14.2.8 Agridigital

14.2.9 Ripe.Io

14.2.10 Vechain

14.2.11 Chainvine

14.2.12 Agrichain

14.2.13 Skuchain

14.2.14 Bext360

14.2.15 Fce Group Ag

14.2.16 Coin 22

14.2.17 Te-Food International GmbH

14.2.18 Modum.Io Ag

14.2.19 Viveat

14.2.20 Eharvesthub Inc.

14.2.21 Grainchain

14.2.22 Cargochain

14.2.23 Farm2Kitchen Foods Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.24 Genuino

14.2.25 Agri 10X



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide:

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68yo7o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

