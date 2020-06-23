Global Blockchain Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring IBM, R3 & Chain Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 79.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. All the industries including large or SMEs started adopting blockchain as its primary need. The worldwide Blockchain Technologies market is going to penetrate deeply into all the industry verticals.



The interest for distributed ledger technology, rising cryptocurrencies market capitalization and initial coin offerings, decreased total cost of ownership, expanding demand for streamlined business processes and creating transparency and immutability, faster transactions and increasing adoption of Blockchain-as-a-Service are the real development drivers of the market are driving the market exponentially. The market has been segmented on the basis of provider, types of blockchain, the size of organization and the industry verticals.

What is Blockchain Market?

Blockchain is a distributed ledger innovation that empowers the creations of an immutable record of transactions to impart with multiple participants in a business network. Blockchain is not controlled by any third party. Rather anyone can read, write, and can hold a copy of it. This technology provides protect from the untrusted agreement in a common virtual records. Blockchain technology allows peer to peer transaction and solves this problem without using a trusted intermediary. Its data is completely consistent, timely, accurate, and widely available.

What are the applications of Blockchain Market?

Blockchain itself is a shared database which includes digital information on the product, people, or events that can accessed by many users. As of today, numerous of project have improved their management by the application of blockchain technology. Industries like BFSI, agriculture, automotive, healthcare, retail & E-commerce, energy, Supply Chain Management , media & entertainment and others are the industry verticals where blockchain will be the mainstream.

The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Blockchain Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Blockchain Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Blockchain Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Blockchain Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Blockchain Market - Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Blockchain Market - By Providers (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Solution And Application Provider

6.3.3. Middleware Provider

6.3.4. Infrastructures And Protocols Provider

6.3.5. Facts About Consumption And/Or Product Storage



7. Blockchain Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Public Blockchain

7.2. Private Blockchain

7.3. Consortium Blockchain

7.4. Hybrid Blockchain



8. Blockchain Market - By Organization Size (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. SMEs



9. Blockchain Market - By Industry Vertical (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Automotive

9.2. Infrastructure

9.3. Retail

9.4. Government & Public Sector

9.5. Supply Chain Management

9.6. Small And Medium Business

9.7. Finance

9.8. Agriculture

9.9. Media

9.10. Energy

9.11. Healthcare

9.12. It & Telecommunication

9.13. E-Commerce

9.14. Others



10. Blockchain - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Blockchain Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Blockchain - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Blockchain - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Blockchain - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. Blockchain Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Blockchain Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Microsoft Corporation

12.3. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

12.4. IBM Corporation

12.5. R3

12.6. Chain Inc

12.7. Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)

12.8. Ripple

12.9. Digital Asset Holdings LLC

12.10. Credits

12.11. AWS

12.12. Company 11

12.13. Company 12

12.14. Company 13 and More



13. Blockchain Market - Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



14. Blockchain Market - Methodology

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews

14.1.2. Industry Databases

14.1.3. Associations

14.1.4. Company News

14.1.5. Company Annual Reports

14.1.6. Application Trends

14.1.7. New Products and Product database

14.1.8. Company Transcripts

14.1.9. R&D Trends

14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends



