Global Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023 - Booming e-Commerce Industry / Need for IT Scalability to Adopt Blockchain Technology / Competitive Landscape
May 02, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blockchain market in the retail sector will register a CAGR of nearly 81% by 2023.
The demand for increased online security will lead the blockchain market in the retail sector to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The application of blockchain for identity management helps in reducing identity and transaction fraud in offline and real-world scenarios for easy documentation and identity proofs. This will further lead the blockchain market in the retail sector to witness continuous growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Booming e-commerce industry
One of the growth drivers of the global blockchain market in the retail sector is the booming e-commerce industry. The entry of a large number of e-commerce vendors is expected during the forecast period, and they will adopt blockchain solutions to have a competitive advantage in the market, which will drive the growth of the market.
Need for IT scalability to adopt blockchain technology
One of the challenges in the growth of the global blockchain market is the need for IT scalability to adopt blockchain technology. The requirement for hardware is increasing the cost for retailers, thus restricting end-users in the retail sector to adopt blockchain.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP SE
PART 15: APPENDIX
