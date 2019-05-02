Global Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023 - Booming e-Commerce Industry / Need for IT Scalability to Adopt Blockchain Technology / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blockchain market in the retail sector will register a CAGR of nearly 81% by 2023.

The demand for increased online security will lead the blockchain market in the retail sector to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The application of blockchain for identity management helps in reducing identity and transaction fraud in offline and real-world scenarios for easy documentation and identity proofs. This will further lead the blockchain market in the retail sector to witness continuous growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Booming e-commerce industry

One of the growth drivers of the global blockchain market in the retail sector is the booming e-commerce industry. The entry of a large number of e-commerce vendors is expected during the forecast period, and they will adopt blockchain solutions to have a competitive advantage in the market, which will drive the growth of the market.

Need for IT scalability to adopt blockchain technology

One of the challenges in the growth of the global blockchain market is the need for IT scalability to adopt blockchain technology. The requirement for hardware is increasing the cost for retailers, thus restricting end-users in the retail sector to adopt blockchain.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

PART 15: APPENDIX



