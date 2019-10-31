Global Blockchain Market in the Automotive Industry (2016-2025): Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 15+ KPIs
Oct 31, 2019, 18:15 ET
The "Global Blockchain in Automotive Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 15+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 8+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain spend in automotive industry across globe has increased at 132.6% during 2018 to reach US$ 412.8 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 50.3%, increasing from US$ 849.5 million in 2019 to reach US$ 14,731.1 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of blockchain technology in automotive industry across 15 countries. This is a data centric report, consisting of 375 charts and 250 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 15 KPIs for each of the 15 countries. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast on blockchain technology (2016-2025) by applications across automotive industry's value chain, type of blockchain, and technology.
This is a bundled offering, comprising 15 country reports / databooks. Countries include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.
Report Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering blockchain specific market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.
Countries and Regions Covered
- Global
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Brazil
- Spain
- South Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application in Automotive Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Automotive Spare Parts and Warranty
- Identity Management
- Ride Sharing
- V2X Communication
- Auto Financing
- Billing and Payment
- Supply Chain Management
- Automotive Asset Transfer
Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain in Automotive Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain in Automotive Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)
- Application and Platform
- Service
- Hardware
Reason to Buy
- How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in automotive industry?
- How much are leading players in automotive industry investing in blockchain based initiatives?
- Which application areas are underserved in automotive industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
