Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market (2020 to 2026) - Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid & Consortium), Provider, Application (Asset Tracking, Smart Contracts), Enterprise Size, Vertical (FMGC, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the global post-COVID-19 blockchain supply chain market to grow from USD 253 million in 2020 to USD 3,272 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53.2% during 2020-2026.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and SCM and growing need for supply chain transparency. However, uncertain regulatory status and standards may restrain the market growth.

Among type, hybrid and consortium segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A permissioned blockchain provides a hybrid solution between the low trust offered by public blockchains and the single, highly trusted entity model of private blockchains. The advantage of the hybrid blockchain combines a permissioned that is a private blockchain with a public blockchain, and companies are able to secure background transactions with business partners, while also sharing product information with consumers on an open ledger.

The advantage of access control leading to increase as well as strengthened security has helped hybrid blockchain to increasingly become popular among enterprises and is being implemented by companies, such as Maersk. The use cases of hybrid blockchain in supply chain are increasing among industry verticals, such as eCommerce. Hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The reduction in infrastructure costs, improvement in business functioning, and sustainability in the intense competition are the key factors that are projected to drive the adoption of blockchain supply chain in large organizations. The investments done by large enterprises in advanced technologies for increasing productivity and efficiency of the company is also a key factor that is projected to drive the adoption of blockchain supply chain in large enterprises.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to the presence of more middle-class societies, APAC has more varied customer demands. Approximately 70% of the world's container traffic passes through ports in APAC. Moreover, most APAC businesses reach their markets through complex supply chains that include many intermediaries, such as trading partners and a variety of different paths to market. Supply chains in APAC are often significantly more difficult to manage as compared to other regions of the world. To reduce these complexities, the adoption of blockchain supply chain in the region is increasing.

China, India, Australia, and Singapore are witnessing growth in the number of startups in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Hence, organizations have started joining various conferences to brainstorm and understand the value of blockchain. The increased shift of APAC enterprises toward leaner and agile supply chains with end-to-end visibility by the adoption of the latest technologies is also one of the biggest drivers of blockchain supply chain software and services in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market

4.2 Market, by Type and Provider

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in Retail and SCM

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Status and Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen

5.2.3.2 Rising Government Initiatives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing the Increasing Data Volume

5.2.4.2 Lack of the Technical Knowledge

5.2.4.3 Shortage of Supply and Demand Shocks During COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3 COVID-19 Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem: Market

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Blockchain Supply Chain Players 2019-2020

5.7 Blockchain Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Blockchain Supply Chain Market: Top Trends

5.7.1.1 Integration of Blockchain Technology with the Internet of Things

5.7.1.2 Smart Contracts

5.8 Use Cases

5.8.1 to Check the Authenticity, Provenance, and Origin of Products by Tracking the Global Flow of Goods, by BigchainDB

5.8.2 Use Case 2: To Reduce the Wastage of Food by Improving Food Safety and Traceability, and to Help Its Online and Offline Consumers Across the Globe, by IBM

5.8.3 Use Case 3: To Leverage Innovative Technologies such as Blockchain, AI and IoT to Transform Supply Chain Operations in the Shipping Industry, by Oracle

5.8.4 Use Case 4: Blockchain Helps RCS Global Trace Responsibly Produced Raw Materials, by IBM

5.9 Revenue Shift - YC/YCC Shift for Market

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry

6 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Offering: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting

6.3.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

7 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Type: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Type: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Public

7.3 Private

7.4 Hybrid and Consortium

8 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Provider

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Provider: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Provider: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Application Providers

8.3 Middleware Providers

8.4 Infrastructure Providers

9 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Asset Tracking

9.3 Counterfeit Detection

9.4 Payment and Settlement

9.5 Smart Contracts

9.6 Risk and Compliance Management

9.7 Other Applications

10 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

11 Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

11.2.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Market Drivers

11.2.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact

11.3 Retail and eCommerce

11.3.1 Retail and eCommerce: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Retail and eCommerce: COVID-19 Impact

11.4 Healthcare

11.4.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

11.4.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

11.5 Manufacturing

11.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

11.5.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

11.6 Transportation and Logistics

11.6.1 Transportation and Logistics: Blockchain Supply Chain Market Drivers

11.6.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact

11.7 Oil, Mining, and Gas

11.7.1 Oil, Mining, and Gas: Market Drivers

11.7.2 Oil, Mining, and Gas: COVID-19 Impact

11.8 Other End-users

12 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

13.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players

13.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

13.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020

13.7 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.7.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.7.2 Star

13.7.3 Pervasive

13.7.4 Emerging Leaders

13.7.5 Participants

13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.9 Business Strategy Excellence

13.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.10.1 Progressive Companies

13.10.2 Responsive Companies

13.10.3 Dynamic Companies

13.10.4 Starting Blocks

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Major Players

14.1.1 IBM

14.1.2 Microsoft

14.1.3 SAP SE

14.1.4 Amazon Web Services

14.1.5 Oracle

14.1.6 Huawei

14.1.7 Guardtime

14.1.8 Tibco Software

14.1.9 Bitfury

14.1.10 Interbit

14.1.11 Auxesis Group

14.1.12 Vechain Foundation

14.1.13 Chainvine

14.1.14 Digital Treasury Corporation

14.1.15 Datex Corporation

14.1.16 OpenXcell

14.1.17 Algorythmix

14.1.18 Blockverify

14.1.19 Applied Blockchain

14.2 Right to Win

14.3 Startup Company Profiles

14.3.1 Transchain

14.3.2 Omnichain

14.3.3 Ownest

14.3.4 Traceparency

14.3.5 Peerledger

14.3.6 Oaro

14.3.7 Recordskeeper

15 Adjacent/Related Markets

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

15.2.1 Market Definition

15.3 Supply Chain Analytics Market

15.3.1 Market Definition

15.4 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

15.4.1 Market Definition

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customizations

