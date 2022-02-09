Global Blockchain Technology Market Report 2022-2027: Accenture will Lead the Charge for Systems Integration and Companies Like Amazon, Dell, HPE, and IBM will Lead for BaaS and Cloud Computing

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Technology Market by Use Case, Business Model, Solutions, Services and Applications in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical.

The report also evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. The report also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2022 to 2022.

Block technology provides a certain means of authentication, authorization, and accounting. Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are poised to transform ICT, and is so doing, causing substantial disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals.

Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing, and settlement will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals. The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers.

Integration and operation of Blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reducing the cost of doing business. For example, start-up companies have been launched to provide software and microchip hardware that facilitates connected devices to operate on blockchain. Products have been designed to encrypt data, distribute information to blockchain-connected machines, and monetize these machines.

One important technology integration area is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as we anticipate that the use of Blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the most important means for authenticating and authorizing transactions.

For example, HYPR provides solutions to reduce cybersecurity risks in IoT devices through its decentralized credential approach. Their products reduce the need for passwords in a centralized server, replacing them with biometric and other password-free solutions. This provides for IoT devices that are virtually unhackable from a social engineering perspective.

Another important area for blockchain in telecommunications is resource identity including tracking ownership and care of custody of assets such as telephone numbers. Developments in this area may be leveraged to dramatically improve enterprise identity verification for voice and non-voice communications to consumers.

We also see Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) representing a key service offering for many market segments as a means of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model. For example, AI in supply chain management solutions combined with blockchain technology market solutions to dramatically improve SCM.

Select Report Findings:

Distributed ledgers and other blockchain capabilities are rapidly expanding outside finance

The blockchain technology market will grow at 62.73% CAGR through 2027 reaching $65 billion

Substantial blockchain opportunities include data decentralization, data usage control, and encryption

Consortium/hybrid blockchain will be the largest North America blockchain tech area at $7.8 billion by 2027

blockchain tech area at by 2027 The preponderance of blockchain revenue will be derived from three types of services: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), Cloud Computing (hosting and data as a service), and Systems Integration

Companies like Accenture will lead the charge for systems integration and companies like Amazon, Dell, HPE, and IBM will lead for BaaS and Cloud Computing. Other companies will fill important niche roles.

Blockchain Market Dynamics

Market and Technology Drivers

Increased Blockchain within Traditional Financial Institutions

Digitization for Improved Service Realization and Error Prevention

Cloud-based Service Delivery Models

Challenges and Opportunities

Security Issues

Regulation and Governance

Mergers and Acquisitions

Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations

R3cev Blockchain Consortium

Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group

Hyperledger Project

Global Payments Steering Group

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium

Cu Ledger

Blockchain Collaborative Consortium

Wall Street Blockchain Alliance

Japan Blockchain Association

Korea Financial Investment Association

Nimbrix Consortium

B3i

Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals

Japan Exchange Group Blockchain Consortium

Walmart Blockchain for Food Safety

Ubitquity Blockchain in Real Estate

HYPR and Blockchain Biometrics

Whaleclub Trading Supported by Blockchain

EasyBit Expands Bitcoin ATM Network to Vietnam

Blockchain Technology as Medium to Declare Love and Marriage

Bitcoin Boosts Solar Energy Industry

LO3 Energy and Siemens Blockchain for Microgrids

MasterCard Blockchain APIs

ConsenSys and UAE Partnership for Blockchain Projects

People's Bank of China Digital Currency

China Halts withdrawals of Bitcoin

Huiyin Group Bitcoin Fund

BitFury Group and Blockchain

Reserve Bank of India Blockchain Technology for Trade Applications

YES Bank to Multi-nodal Blockchain Solution for Bajaj Electricals

European Bank Digital Trade Chain

BTL Group to Test Interbit Platform with Energy Companies

BNP Paribas Test Blockchain-Based Real-Time Corporate Payments

WISeKey to Establish IoT Blockchain Center of Excellence

ARK Crew Testnet for Blockchain

ICICI Bank and NBD Blockchain-based Transactions

PAXOS Blockchain for Gold Settlement with Euroclear

Microsoft and BAML Blockchain Improve Trade Finance

Mahindra Group Blockchain Solution with IBM

Chitkara University Blockchain for E-Documents

UBS Expands Blockchain in China

IBM China and UnionPay Permissioned Blockchain Network

IBM and Beijing Energy-Blockchain Labs Use Blockchain for Carbon Trading

European Central Bank and Japan Central Bank Explore Blockchain

OneCoin Enhanced Blockchain

Sompo Japan Use Blockchain for Catastrophe and Weather Derivatives

Tech Bureau and Zaif Bitcoin Exchange

Hitachi and BTMU Utilize Blockchain to Bank Check

Senegal National Digital Currency

Singapore Blockchain for Electronic Payment System

Accenture and Digital Asset Holdings Blockchain Practice

RISE Financial Technologies Post-Trade Blockchain Technology

VISA to Introduce Blockchain-Based Solution for Payment Services

Chain Inc. Released Open Source Blockchain Protocol

Colu and Blockchain-Based Currencies

DigitalX Partnership with Telefonica

Eris Industries Partners with Ledger Improve Blockchain Hardware Security

Monax Industries Partnership with Ledger for Blockchain Hardware Security

German Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank Blockchain Trading Prototype

UK Trials Blockchain Welfare Payment System

Santander Blockchain for International Payments

Electron Ethereum Blockchain in UK Energy Sector

Bank of Russia Tests Masterchain

GoCoin Merges with Ziftr

Tunisia National Payment Platform

Digital Asset Acquired Elevence

NASDAQ Blockchain in Private Market with Chain Inc.

AlphaPoint Blockchain Tool for Banks

Blockchain Market Case Studies

Blockchain Asset Management and Real Estate Case Study

Blockchain Case Study for Government in the UAE

Honeywell Aerospace creates online parts marketplace with Hyperledger Fabric

SGX Used Amazon Managed Blockchain for an Innovative Payment Solution

Zug Digital ID Case Study

ING Group: KYC System on Blockchain

Streamlining Efficiency in Logistics with IoT Blockchain

Palm Oil Industry Case Study Using Blockchain and IoT

Blockchain Vendor Analysis

21, Inc.

Accenture

Abra, Inc.

Alphapoint Corporation

Amazon

Baidu

Bitfury Group

Blockchain Global Limited

BlockCypher, Inc.

Bloq

BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

Interstellar, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Coinbase

Coinfirm Ltd.

ConsenSys Systems

Credits

Dell Technologies

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Digital Asset Holdings

Digitalx Ltd.

DMG Blockchain Solutions

Earthport (Visa)

Factom Inc.

Fidelity Investments

Global Arena Holding, Inc.

HP

Holo

HyperLedger

IBM Corporation

Intelygenz

IOTA

Libra Services, Inc.

Linux Foundation

Microsoft Corporation

Recent Development

Monax

NASDAQ

Overstock

R3

Ripple

ShoCard (Ping Identity)

TenCent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11guw1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets