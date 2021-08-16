Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Report 2021-2027: Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply - Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Banking and Blood Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Banking and Blood Products estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Blood Banking and Blood Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts

Recent Market Activity

Safety and Availability: The Core Issues

Current and Future Analysis

World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis

Red Blood Cells - A Key Blood Component

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 209 Featured):

AABB

Abbott Laboratories

American Red Cross

America`s Blood Centers

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biotest AG

Canadian Blood Services

Cerus Corporation

China Biologic Products, Inc.

CSL Behring LLC

Fenwal Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols S.A.

Haemonetics Corporation

Immucor Inc.

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB Group

MacoPharma SA

New York Blood Center

Octapharma AG

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Shire plc

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Terumo BCT Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-based IVIg Therapy

Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck

to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights

Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current Achievements and Way Ahead

Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise

Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth

Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg Market

Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-based IVIg Therapy

New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin

Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market

Recombinants Lead FVIII Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems

PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth

Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry

Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries

PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

New Infections - A Continuous Threat

Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth

Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon

Automation Tapping into Blood Market

Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics

Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market

The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity

Robots in Blood Banking

Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation

Automated Systems in Cancer

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption

Pooling: Economical HIV Testing

Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood Products

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood Banking Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 209

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc936x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

