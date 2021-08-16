Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Report 2021-2027: Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply - Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Banking and Blood Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Banking and Blood Products estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Blood Banking and Blood Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Safety and Availability: The Core Issues
  • Current and Future Analysis
  • World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis
  • Red Blood Cells - A Key Blood Component

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 209 Featured):

  • AABB
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • American Red Cross
  • America`s Blood Centers
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.
  • Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.
  • Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Biotest AG
  • Canadian Blood Services
  • Cerus Corporation
  • China Biologic Products, Inc.
  • CSL Behring LLC
  • Fenwal Inc.
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Grifols S.A.
  • Haemonetics Corporation
  • Immucor Inc.
  • Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
  • Kedrion S.p.A.
  • LFB Group
  • MacoPharma SA
  • New York Blood Center
  • Octapharma AG
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
  • Shire plc
  • Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Terumo BCT Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra
  • Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-based IVIg Therapy
  • Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck
  • Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights
  • Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current Achievements and Way Ahead
  • Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise
  • Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth
  • Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg Market
  • Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers
  • New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin
  • Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market
  • Recombinants Lead FVIII Market
  • Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems
  • PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth
  • Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry
  • Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries
  • PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma
  • Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues
  • New Infections - A Continuous Threat
  • Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood
  • Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth
  • Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon
  • Automation Tapping into Blood Market
  • Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics
  • Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market
  • The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity
  • Robots in Blood Banking
  • Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation
  • Automated Systems in Cancer
  • Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
  • Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption
  • Pooling: Economical HIV Testing
  • Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood Products
  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood Banking Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 209

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc936x

