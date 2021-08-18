Global Blood Culture Test Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood culture test market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A blood culture test refers to a medical procedure that is conducted to diagnose bacterial, fungal and mycobacterial infections. It is performed for the identification of various microorganisms in the blood sample and for preventing the development of sepsis conditions. The results of the culture test can aid in determining the specific pathogens that are causing the infection in the blood and possible ways to combat it. It utilizes products including blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, and blood culture accessories, and instruments such as automated blood culture systems and supporting laboratory equipment.



Blood Culture Test Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to sepsis and other medical ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for blood culture tests to analyze specimens, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Laboratories, diagnostic centers and other healthcare institutes are now increasingly using these tests for detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood and identifying and isolating the infected individuals. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Biomerieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Luminex Corporation, Merck Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global blood culture test market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood culture test market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the testing method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft blood culture test market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Blood Culture Test Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Testing Method

6.1 Conventional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Automated

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Consumables

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.2 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.3 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.1.4 Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.2 Assay Kits and Reagents

7.1.2.3 Blood Culture Accessories

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems

7.2.2.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment

7.2.2.2.1 Incubators

7.2.2.2.2 Colony Counters

7.2.2.2.3 Microscopes

7.2.2.2.4 Gram Stainers

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Software and Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Culture-based Technology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Molecular Technology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Microarray

8.2.2.2 PCR

8.2.2.3 PNA-FISH

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Proteomic Technology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Bacterial Infection

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Fungal Infection

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Mycobacterial Infection

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Hospital Laboratories

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Reference Laboratories

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Research Laboratories

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Biomerieux SA

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Bruker Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Luminex Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Merck Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Roche Diagnostics

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 T2 Biosystems

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4vqbw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

