Global Blood Donation & Management Market Opportunities, Forecast to 2023
Dec 16, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Blood Donation & Management Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for blood technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered:
- Asahi Kasei
- Becton Dickinson
- Cardinal Health
- Fresenius
- Greiner Bio-One
- Haemonetics
- Kawasumi
- LivaNova
- MacoPharma
- Mallinckrodt/Therakos
- Terumo BCT
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Blood Donation & Management
1. Donor Blood Collection, Processing and Banking
1.1 Blood Collection Tubes
1.2 Autotransfusion and Blood Salvage
1.3 Blood Therapy Technologies
1.4 Market by Product Type
1.5 Supplier Shares
1.6 Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Blood Collection, Banking, Autotransfusion & Therapy, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023
Exhibit 2: Global Blood Collection, Processing, Banking, Autotransfusion & Therapy Products, Supplier Shares, 2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mhu1o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article