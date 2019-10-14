Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Industry
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Bench Top, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bench Top will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$55.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bench Top will reach a market size of US$97.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$498.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Point of Care, Inc.; Convergent Technologies GmbH & Co. KG; DALKO Diagnostics; EDAN Instruments, Inc.; Erba Mannheim; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Instrumentation Laboratory, a Werfen Company; Medica Corporation; OPTI Medical Systems, Inc.; Radiometer Medical ApS; Siemens AG; Tecom Analytical Systems
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Share this article