Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global blood glucose test strips market reached a value of US$ 10.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 17.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.91% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Blood glucose test strips refer to small, disposable plastic or paper strips used to monitor blood glucose levels and control diabetes symptoms. They are manufactured using polyolefin, polyamide, polysulfone and cellulose materials. A blood glucose test strip comprises several components, such as hydrophilic, adhesive, sensors, enzymes and electrode layers. They are also soaked in glucose oxidase that reacts with glucose present in the blood sample to indicate sugar levels. Apart from this, blood glucose test strips are easy to use, cost-effective, and can be used daily. Consequently, they assist in identifying high or low blood sugar levels, monitoring the effectiveness of diabetes treatment, and lowering the risks of developing hypoglycemia and/or hyperglycemia.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes, especially among the growing geriatric population is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, blood glucose test strips are widely used to test sugar levels regularly at home, while eliminating the need to visit a diagnostic laboratory, which is supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread product adoption among type-2 diabetic patients due to the easy availability of glucometers, convenient handling, and the level of accuracy provided by the machine are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the demand and online sales for blood glucose monitoring devices and consumables, such as test strips significantly surged during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

This can be attributed to the increasing need to continuously monitor sugar levels in patients and commoners both as a precautionary measure and to record post-infection symptoms, which, in turn, is augmenting the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biomedical engineering, evolving lifestyles and eating habits, and the implementation of various government initiatives focusing on educating the masses regarding diabetes and its preventive measures, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global blood glucose test strips market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood glucose test strips market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global blood glucose test strips market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Thick Film Electrochemical Films

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Thin Film Electrochemical Films

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Optical Strips

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Glucose Dehydrogenase (GDH)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Glucose Oxidase (GOD)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Individuals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hospitals and Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 77 Elektronika Kft.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 AgaMatrix Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (PHC Holdings)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Bioland Technology Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Bionime Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 BTNX Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Microlife Corporation (Midas Company Limited)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Norditalia Group S.R.L.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Rossmax International Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Unistrip Technologies LLC

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

