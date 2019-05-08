DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Preparation Market, By Products, By Type, By Application and By Region, Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of automated blood component has led to the standardization of blood component preparation. It converts whole blood into different components to be used for blood transfusion and various other purposes while dramatically reducing human intervention while reducing processing time.



This reort provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global blood preparation market overall as well as across market segments such as products, type and application for the period 2019-25. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global blood preparation market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Blood Preparation

3.1 Overview

3.2 Blood Components

3.2.1 RBC

3.2.2 Cryoprecipitated Anti-hemophilic Factor

3.2.3 Fresh Frozen Plasma

3.2.4 Platelets

3.2.5 Granulocytes

3.3 Blood Component Separation

3.3.1 PRP Method

3.3.2 Buffy Coat Method



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Type

4.2.3 Market Share by Application

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Products

5.1.1 Whole Blood

5.1.2 Blood Derivatives

5.1.3 Blood Components

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor

5.2.2 Fibrinolytic (Thrombolytic)

5.2.3 Anticoagulants

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Thrombocytosis

5.3.2 Angina Blood Vessel Complications

5.3.3 Pulmonary Embolism

5.3.4 Renal Impairment





6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.2 The US

6.2 Europe

6.2.3 Germany

6.2.4 France

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 China



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Challenges

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.3 Challenges



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2 Financial Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.2 Pfizer Inc.

9.3 Baxter Healthcare Corp.

9.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

9.5 AstraZeneca Co.

