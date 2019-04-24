Global Blood Screening and Typing Markets 2017-2018 & 2019-2023: Opportunities in the Development of Novel Technologies - DNA Sequencing and Microarray Technologies

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Screening and Typing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood. It covers the current market dynamics and various forces that are impacting the market.



Growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious disease like sexually transmitted disease and blood infections. Increases in automation have had a profound impact on the analysis of large sample units of blood with limited errors. New technological products like sequencing and microarrays are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Two markets are analyzed: blood screening and blood typing. By technology, the blood screening market is segmented into serological technologies Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), agglutination tests such as gel card agglutination, microplate-based agglutination, and lateral flow tests), nucleic acid amplification technologies (PCR-based and non-PCR based), microbiology techniques (blood culture and antimicrobial susceptibility tests) and niche technologies such as microarray, DNA sequencing.



By blood supply, the market is segmented into patient blood and donor blood. Patient blood supply analysis covers the qualitative detection of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases and blood-borne infections like sepsis, and blood grouping and typing analysis tests. Donor blood testing involves analysis of donor blood units, including infectious disease screening and blood grouping tests.



By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, standalone blood banks, and reference laboratories. By region, the blood screening and typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report also covers the competitive landscape, detailing the companies engaged in offering products for blood screening and typing. Detailed profiles of the top leading companies are also included.



Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Quantitative data covering the overall market by analyzers, kits, reagents and consumables, immunoassay techniques, technology types, microbiology techniques, blood types, and consumer groups

Regional dynamics of the blood screening market covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world including countries of South America, the Middle East, and Africa

, , and Rest of the world including countries of , the , and Study of impact analysis and discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the global blood screening market

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of Report

Inclusions

Exclusions

Information Sources

Methodology

Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Findings

Chapter 3 Blood Industry Landscape

Overview of Blood

Composition of Blood

Functions of Blood

Classification of Blood Groups

ABO Blood Group

H Antigen

Rhesus System

MNS System

Lutheran System

Kell System

Duffy Antigen System

Kidd Antigen

Blood Collection and Transfusion

Types of Blood Establishments and Blood Facilities

Methods for Collecting Blood from a Donor

Plasma Collection

Blood Transfusions

Types of Transfusions

Complications Associated with Blood Transfusions

Transfusion Transmissible Infections

National Healthcare Safety Network-Biovigilance Component Hemovigilance Module Surveillance

Diseases Contracted from Blood Transfusions and Related Identification Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Epidemiology of Sexually Transmittable Diseases

Blood Screening and Evaluation

Efforts to Create a Virus-Free Blood Supply

Negative Reactions from Blood Transfusions

Blood/Plasma Component Risks

Blood Management Issues

Availability Issues

Bloodless Surgery

Safety Issues: Risk Management

Blood-Transfusion Fatalities

Chapter 4 Market Definition and Dynamics

Definition

Blood Screening

Blood Grouping and Typing

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Infections

Demand for Blood and Blood Transfusion Services

Favorable Safety Regulatory Policies for Blood Products

Increase in Automation

Market Restraints

Government Policies

Price Pressure on Manufacturers

Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Multiplexing for Blood Screening

Development of Novel Technologies: DNA Sequencing and Microarray Technologies

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis, by Technology

Immunoassay

Market Size and Forecast

Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification

Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies

Market Size and Forecast

Immunohematology (Blood Typing) Techniques

Manual Typing Methods

Automated Blood Typing

Market Size and Forecast

Microbial Techniques

Blood Stream Infections

Blood Cell Culture and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

BioMerieux's VITEK 2 System

Becton, Dickinson and Company's BD Phoenix Identification and Susceptibility Testing System

Market Size and Forecast

Niche Emerging Technologies

DNA Sequencing

Microarray

Market Size and Forecast

Segment Analysis, by End User

Reference Laboratories

Standalone Blood Banks

Hospitals

Segment Analysis, by Blood Type

Donor Blood

Patient Blood

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction and Regional Markets

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape

Regulations in the United States

Statutory Authority of the FDA

Major Regulations and Policy Matters Concerning the U.S. Blood Supply

Implementation of Regulations

Guidance for Industry Recognition and Use of a Standard for the Uniform Labeling of Blood and Blood Components

Other Organizations Involved in Blood Regulation

Voluntary Regulation, by Professional and Trade Associations

Reimbursement Landscape in the United States

Preventive Care Services

Regulations in Europe

The International Society for Blood Transfusion: ISBT 128

Regulations in the Asia-Pacific

Regulations in Central and South America

Regulations in the Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis and Recent Industry Developments

Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis in the Nucleic Acid Test Segment

Market Share Analysis in the Immunoassay Tests Segment

Market Share Analysis in the Immunohematology Segment

Market Share Analysis in the Microbiology Segment

Recent Industry Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agena Bioscience

Axo Science

Bag Health Care Gmbh

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomrieux Sa

Danaher Corp.

Day Medical Sa

Diagast

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Immucor

Novacyt Group

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quotient

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

