Global Blood Screening and Typing Markets 2017-2018 & 2019-2023: Opportunities in the Development of Novel Technologies - DNA Sequencing and Microarray Technologies
Apr 24, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Screening and Typing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood. It covers the current market dynamics and various forces that are impacting the market.
Growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious disease like sexually transmitted disease and blood infections. Increases in automation have had a profound impact on the analysis of large sample units of blood with limited errors. New technological products like sequencing and microarrays are expected to propel the growth of the market.
Two markets are analyzed: blood screening and blood typing. By technology, the blood screening market is segmented into serological technologies Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), agglutination tests such as gel card agglutination, microplate-based agglutination, and lateral flow tests), nucleic acid amplification technologies (PCR-based and non-PCR based), microbiology techniques (blood culture and antimicrobial susceptibility tests) and niche technologies such as microarray, DNA sequencing.
By blood supply, the market is segmented into patient blood and donor blood. Patient blood supply analysis covers the qualitative detection of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases and blood-borne infections like sepsis, and blood grouping and typing analysis tests. Donor blood testing involves analysis of donor blood units, including infectious disease screening and blood grouping tests.
By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, standalone blood banks, and reference laboratories. By region, the blood screening and typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report also covers the competitive landscape, detailing the companies engaged in offering products for blood screening and typing. Detailed profiles of the top leading companies are also included.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Quantitative data covering the overall market by analyzers, kits, reagents and consumables, immunoassay techniques, technology types, microbiology techniques, blood types, and consumer groups
- Regional dynamics of the blood screening market covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world including countries of South America, the Middle East, and Africa
- Study of impact analysis and discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the global blood screening market
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Inclusions
- Exclusions
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Findings
Chapter 3 Blood Industry Landscape
- Overview of Blood
- Composition of Blood
- Functions of Blood
- Classification of Blood Groups
- ABO Blood Group
- H Antigen
- Rhesus System
- MNS System
- Lutheran System
- Kell System
- Duffy Antigen System
- Kidd Antigen
- Blood Collection and Transfusion
- Types of Blood Establishments and Blood Facilities
- Methods for Collecting Blood from a Donor
- Plasma Collection
- Blood Transfusions
- Types of Transfusions
- Complications Associated with Blood Transfusions
- Transfusion Transmissible Infections
- National Healthcare Safety Network-Biovigilance Component Hemovigilance Module Surveillance
- Diseases Contracted from Blood Transfusions and Related Identification Testing
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
- Epidemiology of Sexually Transmittable Diseases
- Blood Screening and Evaluation
- Efforts to Create a Virus-Free Blood Supply
- Negative Reactions from Blood Transfusions
- Blood/Plasma Component Risks
- Blood Management Issues
- Availability Issues
- Bloodless Surgery
- Safety Issues: Risk Management
- Blood-Transfusion Fatalities
Chapter 4 Market Definition and Dynamics
- Definition
- Blood Screening
- Blood Grouping and Typing
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Infections
- Demand for Blood and Blood Transfusion Services
- Favorable Safety Regulatory Policies for Blood Products
- Increase in Automation
- Market Restraints
- Government Policies
- Price Pressure on Manufacturers
- Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians
- Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Multiplexing for Blood Screening
- Development of Novel Technologies: DNA Sequencing and Microarray Technologies
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis, by Technology
- Immunoassay
- Market Size and Forecast
- Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification
- Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Immunohematology (Blood Typing) Techniques
- Manual Typing Methods
- Automated Blood Typing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Microbial Techniques
- Blood Stream Infections
- Blood Cell Culture and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
- BioMerieux's VITEK 2 System
- Becton, Dickinson and Company's BD Phoenix Identification and Susceptibility Testing System
- Market Size and Forecast
- Niche Emerging Technologies
- DNA Sequencing
- Microarray
- Market Size and Forecast
- Segment Analysis, by End User
- Reference Laboratories
- Standalone Blood Banks
- Hospitals
- Segment Analysis, by Blood Type
- Donor Blood
- Patient Blood
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction and Regional Markets
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape
- Regulations in the United States
- Statutory Authority of the FDA
- Major Regulations and Policy Matters Concerning the U.S. Blood Supply
- Implementation of Regulations
- Guidance for Industry Recognition and Use of a Standard for the Uniform Labeling of Blood and Blood Components
- Other Organizations Involved in Blood Regulation
- Voluntary Regulation, by Professional and Trade Associations
- Reimbursement Landscape in the United States
- Preventive Care Services
- Regulations in Europe
- The International Society for Blood Transfusion: ISBT 128
- Regulations in the Asia-Pacific
- Regulations in Central and South America
- Regulations in the Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis and Recent Industry Developments
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis in the Nucleic Acid Test Segment
- Market Share Analysis in the Immunoassay Tests Segment
- Market Share Analysis in the Immunohematology Segment
- Market Share Analysis in the Microbiology Segment
- Recent Industry Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agena Bioscience
- Axo Science
- Bag Health Care Gmbh
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biomrieux Sa
- Danaher Corp.
- Day Medical Sa
- Diagast
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols S.A.
- Immucor
- Novacyt Group
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Quotient
- Siemens Healthcare Gmbh
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kjklv2/global_blood?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article