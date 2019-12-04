Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market to 2023 with Profiles of Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Baxter International, Medline Industries, Poly Medicure, and Smiths Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad. It covers blood transfusion products, blood intravenous products and end users of blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems.

Revenue forecasts for 2018-2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues. Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period 2015-2018.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.

This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.

Report Includes:

Industry analysis of the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Discussion of the major players across each regional market; their market shares, growth strategies and product portfolios

Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology, new patent applications, and newly issued patents

Emphasis on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market, including Abbott, Becton Dickinson , Baxter International Inc., Medline Industries, Poly Medicure Ltd., and Smiths Medical

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

The National Center for Biotechnology Information

Joint U.K. Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee

World Health Organization (WHO)

National AIDS Control Organization

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Growth Indicators

Technological Trends

Regulatory Trends

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Increasing Road Accidents

Growing Geriatric Populations

Growth in Home Care Driving Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Chapter 4 Blood Transfusion Market by Product Type

Apheresis Devices

Blood Bags and Accessories

Blood Component Separators

Blood Mixers

Consumables and Supplies

Filters

Fridges and Freezers

Pathogen Reduction Systems

Chapter 5 Intravenous Equipment Market by Product Type

Administration Sets

Drip Chambers

Infusion Pumps

IV Catheters

Needleless Connectors

Securement Devices

Stopcocks and Check Valves

Chapter 6 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

Chapter 7 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Abbott Laboratories

Amsino International

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

Baxter International

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cardinal Health

Innovations

Product Launches

Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Abbott

Amsino International Inc.

Angiodynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Ascor Sa

B. Braun

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson

C.R. Bard Inc.

Cardinal Health

Codan Us Corp.

Elcam Medical Inc.

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

Grifols Sa

Haemonetics Corp.

Halyard Health Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Immucor Inc.

Iradimed Corp.

Macopharma Sa

Medline Industries

Moog Inc.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Zyno Medical Llc

