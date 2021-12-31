Global Blood Transfusion Devices Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2022-2026 with 2020 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Product (Apheresis Systems, Infusion Devices, Blood Warmers, Venous Access Devices, Filters, Others), By Blood Component (Whole Blood, Plasma, RBC, Others), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global blood transfusion devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

The global blood transfusion devices market is driven by upsurge in count of surgical procedures being carried out across the globe. Moreover, developments in terms of technology is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, rise in number of blood related disorders is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global blood transfusion devices market is segmented based on product, type, blood component, end user, company, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into apheresis systems, infusion devices, blood warmers, venous access devices, filters, and others.

Out of these, the apheresis systems segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is expected to maintain leading position in the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to its wide use for the treatment of leukostasis, which is caused by increased white blood count in leukaemia.

In addition to this, apheresis system is also used for treating severe rheumatoid arthritis, in order to minimize the risk associated with antibody-mediated rejection of organ during, systemic lupus, goodpasture syndrome, polymyositis or dermatomycosis, and preeclampsia and eclampsia during pregnancy, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years.

Companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new developments.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood transfusion devices market.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols SA

Terumo Corporation

B Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Immucor Inc

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Macopharma SA

Tenko International Group Corp

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Product:

Apheresis Systems

Infusion Devices

Blood Warmers

Venous Access Devices

Filters

Others

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Blood Component:

Whole Blood

Plasma

RBC

Others

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

Blood Bank

Other

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn5vg0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

