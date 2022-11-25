Global Blue Hydrogen Market Report to 2031 - Featuring ATCO Ltd, Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A., Suncor Energy Inc., Royal Dutch Shell

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blue Hydrogen Market By Technology, By End Use, By Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blue hydrogen market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Blue hydrogen is hydrogen produced from natural gas with a process of steam methane reforming, where natural gas is mixed with very hot steam and a catalyst. A chemical reaction occurs creating hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Blue hydrogen is grey hydrogen with a difference - the CO2 is captured during the production process and stored safely, for example in depleted gas or oil fields. This process is called carbon capture and storage (CCS). It prevents CO2 from entering the earth's atmosphere or only doing so in very small quantities.



Hydrogen is also significantly used as a clean fuel alternative to electricity generation and propels vehicles. It is used as a fuel to curb harmful discharges and deliver water vapor and heat as the only output through fuel cells. Fuel cell manufacturers are continuously striving to introduce advanced systems with feasible integration in various applications. Furthermore, different methods such as steam methane reforming, gas partial oxidation, and auto thermal reforming are adopted across the industry to generate hydrogen to serve the increasing requirements in various applications.



The governments from different emerging as well as developed countries have shown significant interest in achieving carbon neutrality. In addition, the administrations have updated their strategies to include clean energy sectors in their future prospects fueling the expansion of hydrogen economy. For instance, in March 2021, India and the U.S. governments have decided to update their strategic energy partnership to include low carbon technologies such as hydrogen and bio fuels. The two nations have also agreed to boost the R&D activities with programs such as partnership to advance clean energy research for renewable energy.



The blue hydrogen market is segmented on the basis of technology, end use, industry, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into steam methane reforming, gas partial oxidation, and auto thermal reforming. On the basis of end use, it is classified into power generation, chemical, refinery, and others. In addition, on the basis of industry, the market is categorized into ammonia, methanol and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The major companies profiled in this report include ATCO Ltd, Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A., Suncor Energy Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Air Products Inc, Cummins Inc., Siemens Energy (Siemens AG), Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor ASA, CertifHy Canada Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc, Uniper SE, Saudi Aramco, and Reliance Industries.

Rapid development of industrialization, modernization and increase in awareness among the individuals regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels fuel the demand for blue hydrogen. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the green energy application made way for key developments in the global blue hydrogen market trends.



