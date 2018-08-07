Global Board Games Market Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023: Major Players are Asmodee Editions, Hasbro, Mattel & Ravensburger

DUBLIN, Aug 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global board games market size is expected to reach values of over $12 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2017-2023.

The global board games market is driven by low-end priced games offered by local vendors that add revenue to the market owing to their lower prices. The technological development leads to high-quality products that are better in term of ease of usage, skillsets, and designs in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global board games market by product type, theme type, distributional channels, and geography.

The study considers the present scenario of the global board games market and its market dynamics for the period 20182023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global board games market.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers





Growing Number of Board Game Cafes Worldwide

Introduction of Board Games Supported with Mobile Apps

Focus on Enhancement of Gaming Experience

Increased Focus on Online Strategy

YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions

Market Growth Restraints





Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

Counterfeit Board Games

YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions

Market Opportunities & Trends





Internet Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

Growing Digitization of Board Games

Growing Threat from Other Gaming Platforms

YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends

YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions

Major Vendors in the Global Board Games Market

Asmodee Editions (Group)

Company Overview



Asmode ditions (Group) in the Global Board Games Market



Major Service Offerings



Key Strengths



Key Strategies



Key Opportunities

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Prominent Players in the Global Board Games Market

Asmadi Games

Overview

Bezier Games

BoardGameDesign.com

Buffalo Games

Clementoni

CMON

The Walt Disney Co.

Fremont Die Consumer Products

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Goliath

The Grey Fox Games

IELLO Games

Indie Boards and Cards

INI

International Playthings

Kamings Trade

Learning Resources

Legendary Games

Loony Labs

Ludo Fact

Melissa & Doug

Mindware.com

North Star Games

Orchard Toys

Panda GM

Paul Lamond Games

Playroom Entertainment

Pegasus Spiele

Piatnik

Pressman Toy

RoosterFin

Reaper Miniatures

Rio Grande Games

Schmidt Spiele

Spin Master

Spontaneous Games

Surprised Stare Games

SunsOut

Talicor

The Haywire Group

The Regency Chess Company

ThinkFun

TREND Enterprises

Ultra PRO International

University Games

USAopoly

Winning Moves Games

WizKids

Wonder Forge

Zobmondo

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Tabletop Games

Card & Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPG Games

Market Segmentation by Theme Type

Strategy & War Games

Educational Games

Fantasy Games

Sport Games

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail

Specialty Store

Mass Market Players

Other Stores

Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



UK



Germany

APAC

China



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Key Topics Covered:





1 Research Methodology







2 Research Objectives







3 Research Process







4 Report Coverage







5 Report Assumptions & Caveats







6 Market at a Glance







7 Introduction







8 Market Dynamics







9 Value Chain Analysis







10 Market Landscape







11 Market By Product Type







12 Market by Theme Type







13 Market by Distribution Channel







14 Market by Geographical Segmentation







15 Europe: Board Games Market







16 North America: Board Games Market







17 APAC: Board Games Market







18 Latin America: Board Games Market







19 MEA: Board Games Market







