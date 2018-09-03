Global Board Portal Market to 2023: Market to Grow at CAGR of 30.58% - Tapping Education Sector, Focus On SMEs, Penetrating in APAC Region & Targeting More NGOs

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Board Portal Market (2018 Edition): Insights, Analysis and Forecast to 2023 - By Value, By Number of Users, By Model, Penetration, End-User Industry, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 30.58% during 2018-2023

SaaS Model of board portal has been gaining popularity in various end-user segments and is expected to keep gaining the market share in the forecast period on the back of higher security measures in the model and lower incurred initial and continuation cost for the customers. Overall board portal market is expected to grow majorly due to fast internationalization of business, adoption of technology based solutions for administrative and data warehousing works in organizations and offering of robust, secure and easy to use solutions by companies like Diligent, Boardvantage (Nasdaq) and Passageways.







Among the regions, Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global board portal market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Americas market is early acceptance of board portals by organizations resulting in higher penetration of the board portal services in the region. While Nasdaq has opted for the acquisition route to expand and further penetrate the market by acquiring it's key competitor Bordvantage, Passageways' OnBoard strives to serve as central platform for secure real-time Communication.







Scope of the Report







Global Board Portal Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Board Portal Market, By Value - Size and Growth

Global Board Portal Market, By Penetration Rate

Global Board Portal Market, By Number of Users - Size and Growth

Global Board Portal Market, By Type of Delivery/Model

Global Board Portal Market, By End-Users

Other Report Highlights

Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Analysis - Admin Control AS, Computershare, Diligent Corporation, Nasdaq Inc, Passageways, Aprio, BoardPaq, Boardeffect Inc., Dilitrust SAS, Director Point LLC.

Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Strategic Recommendations



3.1 Tapping Education Sector



3.2 Focus On SMEs



3.3 Penetrating in APAC Region



3.4 Targeting More NGOs







4. Board Portal: History, Product Development, Functionality, Delivery Models



4.1 Product Overview



4.2 Brief History



4.3 Product Development: Gen 1.0 - Gen 4.0



4.4 Functionalities



4.5 Types/Delivery Models







5. Global Board Portal Market: Growth And Forecast



5.1 By Value, In USD Millions (2013-2017)



5.2 By Value, In USD Millions (2018-2023)



5.3 By Penetration Rate, In Percentages (2013-2023)



5.4 By Number Of Users, In Thousands (2013-2023)



5.5 Global Board Portal Market: Segmental Analysis







6. Americas Board Portal Market: Growth And Forecast



6.1 By Value, In USD Millions (2013-2023)



6.2 By Penetration Rate, In Percentages (2013-2023)



6.3 By Number Of Users, In Thousands (2013-2023)







7. Americas Board Portal Market: Country Analysis



7.1 US Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



7.2 Canada Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



7.3 Rest Of Americas Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)







8. Europe Board Portal Market: Growth And Forecast



8.1 By Value, In USD Millions (2013-2023)



8.2 By Penetration Rate, In Percentages (2013-2023)



8.3 By Number Of Users, In Thousands (2013-2023)







9. Europe Board Portal Market: Country Analysis



9.1 UK Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



9.2 Germany Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



9.3 France Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



9.2 Rest Of Europe Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)







10. APAC Board Portal Market: Growth And Forecast



10.1 By Value, In USD Millions (2013-2023)



10.2 By Penetration Rate, In Percentages (2013-2023)



10.3 By Number Of Users, In Thousands (2013-2023)







11. APAC Board Portal Market: Country Analysis



11.1 Japan Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



11.2 Australia Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



11.3 India Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)



11.2 Rest Of APAC Board Portal Market, By Value, In USD Million (2013-2023)







12. Global Board Portal Market Dynamics



12.1 Global Board Portal Market Drivers



12.2 Global Board Portal Market Challenges



12.3 Global Board Portal Market Trends







13. PESTLE Analysis: Global Board Portal Market







14. Company Analysis



14.1 Admin Control AS



14.2 Computershare



14.3 Diligent Corporation



14.4 Nasdaq Inc



14.5 Passageways



14.6 Aprio



14.7 Board Paq



14.8 Boardeffect Inc



14.9 Dilitrust SAS



14.10 Directorpoint LLC







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5vz26/global_board?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

