Global Boat Docks and Lifts Market Value to Increase by $ 220.91 Million During 2021-2025 | 42% Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Owning and maintaining a leisure boat is very expensive. Hence, people who fall in the mid-level and low-level annual income segment are shifting from the concept of boat ownership to boating experiences offered by company-operated leisure/recreational boating services. This is resulting in a huge demand for leisure boats from vacation and corporate travel companies. Besides, factors such as the rapid growth of the Millennial population, growing disposable income, and the increasing popularity of adventure tourism are expected to foster the growth of the global boat docks and lifts market during the forecast period.

Boat Docks and Lifts Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Type

The boat docs segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Growing marine and offshore activities for recreation, adventure, commercial, and development purposes will be crucial in driving the demand for boat docks and lifts. In addition, the growing popularity of marine and coastal tourism will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

North America emerged as the largest market for Boat docks and lifts in 2020 with a 42% market share. Recent technological innovations such as the adoption of remote controls in lifts and the incorporation of eco-friendly materials in the construction of docks are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, the increasing number of boat shows is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Major Vendors Covered in the Boat docks and lifts Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD.

Aqua-Lifts

Basta Boatlifts

DECO Boat Lifts

Dolphin Boat Lifts Inc.

FLOE International Inc.

IMM Quality Boat Lifts

Midwest Industries Inc.

Sunstream Corp.

Waterfront Brands

Boat Docks and Lifts Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

