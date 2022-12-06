Global Body Contouring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2027. Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competition Analysis- Arizton

Dec 06, 2022, 14:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the body contouring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2027. The global market for body contouring devices is expanding due to the rising demand for medical aesthetics treatments. Medical aesthetics is rapidly growing due to the large aging population and advanced procedure launches. At present, micro-needling and skin tightening treatments are some medical aesthetic treatments with the highest global demand.
Around 8.7% of extra revenue was generated annually by all global fitness facilities until August 2022. This market growth is expected to contribute to the long-term development of other fitness-related products and services. Hence, the increased interest in fitness drives the growth of the global body contouring devices market. Various companies are developing innovative body toning machines that are light and handy. For instance, Biotec Italia, an Italy-based aesthetic medicine company, offers light and handy MYTONE, an innovative machine for body toning. This machine includes Fit4 technology that allows the treatment of up to four areas of the body simultaneously, reducing the number of applications. Hence, developing muscle-building and toning machines is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the global body contouring devices market.
Body Contouring Devices Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 12.6 BILLION
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 5.76 BILLION
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
13.96 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Application, Gender, Age Group, End-User, and Geography
|
Largest Market
|
North America
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
AbbVie, Cutera, Bausch Health Companies, Hologic, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Aerolase, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Beijing ADSS Development, Biolitec, Biotec Italia, BISON MEDICAL, BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, BTL, Cartessa Aesthetics, Candela Medical, DELEO, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, El.En., Erchonia, ENDYMED, F Care Systems, Fotona, GSD, InMode, LUTRONIC, Lumenis, Lynton Lasers, Leaflife Technology, Merz, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, MedArt ApS, PhotoMedex, Sofwave, Sciton, ThermiGen, Venus Concept, and Wavemed
|
Key Regions
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Competitive Landscape
|
The business overview, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3577
|
Page number
|
341
The growth in the demand for medical aesthetics treatments propels the development of the global body contouring devices market. Microneedling and skin tightening procedures are two medical aesthetic procedures that are presently in high demand worldwide. Cosmetic and artificial treatment acceptance gives confidence to the medical industry to introduce new procedures and processes for body contouring. Furthermore, the next decade is projected to witness an increase in revenue and investment in the global body contouring devices market.
Key Driving Factors In The Body Contouring Devices Market:
- Growing demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures.
- Growing improvement in economic environment, aesthetic accessibility, and expanded practitioner base.
- Rising obesity worldwide and a growing interest in a youthful and fit body.
- reductions in cost per aesthetic procedure.
- Wide acceptance of aesthetic procedures and increased focus on body image and appearance.
- Aging demographics of industrialized countries.
Focus on the Development of Muscle-building & toning Devices
Several companies offer a wide range of muscle-building devices, such as BTL, Lutronic, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies, and Biotec Italia. For instance, BTL Industries offer EMSCULPT, the world's first treatment that helps to build muscle and sculpt bodies non-invasively. The company also provides EMSCULPT NEO, the only non-invasive technology that simultaneously uses RF and HIFEM+ energies to eliminate fat and build muscle. Long-term growth of other fitness-related goods and services is anticipated to benefit from this market expansion. Thus, the rise in fitness-related interest fuels the expansion of the global market for body contouring technologies.
The well-established key market players such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on critical strategies like expansion, launches of innovative products in the market, global presence, and acquisition of new customer base. Some of the key developments in the vendor landscape are:
- Cynosure is an innovative manufacturer of energy-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems. The company focuses on applications like skin revitalization, hair removal, scar reduction, body contouring, gynecological health, and many more. On March 21, 2018, Zensar acquired Cynosure Inc. to enable Zensar to have an insurance segment that will help to increase the company's position to grow faster in the fast-growing Insurance software market.
- On October 29, 2019, Cynosure launched StimSure in Europe and the Middle East. A non-invasive electromagnetic technology for toning the abdomen, buttocks, and thigh muscles.
- In May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan for business expansion in terms of product portfolio in medical aesthetics and minimally invasive procedures. It gave a vying edge to the other manufacturers in the market.
Key Leading Vendors
- AbbVie
- Cutera
- Bausch Health Companies
- Hologic
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Aerolase
- Asclepion Laser Technologies
- Beijing ADSS Development
- Biolitec
- Biotec Italia
- BISON MEDICAL
- BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES
- BTL
- Cartessa Aesthetics
- Candela Medical
- DELEO
- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies
- El.En.
- Erchonia
- ENDYMED
- F Care Systems
- Fotona
- GSD
- InMode
- LUTRONIC
- Lumenis
- Lynton Lasers
- Leaflife Technology
- Merz
- MicroAire Surgical Instruments
- MedArt ApS
- PhotoMedex
- Sofwave
- Sciton
- ThermiGen
- Venus Concept
- Wavemed
The report considers the present scenario of the body contouring devices market and its market dynamics for 2022−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Market Segmentation
Application
- Non-Surgical Skin Tightening
- Non-Surgical Skin Resurfacing
- Liposuction
- Cellulite Treatment
- Others
Gender
- Female
- Male
Age Group
- Under 34 Years
- Between 34 & 50 Years
- Above 50 Years
End-User
- Hospitals & Skin Clinics
- Medical Spa & Beauty Centres
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 TYPES OF AESTHETIC/COSMETIC PROCEDURES
7.2.1 SURGICAL
7.2.2 NON-SURGICAL
8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8.1 MARKET SCENARIO
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN BODY CONTOURING DEVICES
9.2 INTEREST OF MEN IN BODY CONTOURING
9.3 FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF MUSCLE-BUILDING & -TONING DEVICES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 FOCUS ON FAT REDUCTION
10.2 DEMAND FOR NON-SURGICAL TREATMENT PROCEDURES
10.3 RISE OF AESTHETIC BUSINESSES & MEDICAL SPAS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 HIGH COST OF TREATMENT
11.2 COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH BODY CONTOURING DEVICES
11.3 LACK OF STATUTORY REGULATIONS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY GENDER
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY END-USER
12.2.5 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 APPLICATION
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 NON-SURGICAL SKIN TIGHTENING
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 NON-SURGICAL SKIN RESURFACING
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 LIPOSUCTION
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 CELLULITE TREATMENT
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.7 OTHERS
13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 GENDER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 FEMALE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 MALE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 AGE GROUP
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 34–50
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 ABOVE 50
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 UNDER 34
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 MEDICAL SPAS & BEAUTY CENTERS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 HOSPITALS & SKIN CLINICS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 OTHERS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 NORTH AMERICA
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION
18.4 NORTH AMERICA: GENDER
18.5 NORTH AMERICA: AGE GROUP
18.6 NORTH AMERICA: END-USER
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES
18.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 EUROPE: APPLICATION
19.4 EUROPE: GENDER
19.5 EUROPE: AGE GROUP
19.6 EUROPE: END-USER
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.5 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.6 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 APAC: APPLICATION
20.4 APAC: GENDER
20.5 APAC: AGE GROUP
20.6 APAC: END-USER
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION
21.4 LATIN AMERICA: GENDER
21.5 LATIN AMERICA: AGE GROUP
21.6 LATIN AMERICA: END-USER
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION
22.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: GENDER
22.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AGE GROUP
22.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: END-USER
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.4 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
23.2.1 ABBVIE
23.2.2 BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES
23.2.3 CUTERA
23.2.4 SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMA
23.2.5 HOLOGIC
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 ABBVIE
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES
24.3 CUTERA
24.4 SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL
24.5 HOLOGIC
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 AEROLASE
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 ASCLEPION LASER TECHNOLOGIES
25.3 BEIJING ADSS DEVELOPMENT
25.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.3.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.4 BIOLITEC
25.5 BIOTEC ITALIA
25.6 BISON MEDICAL
25.7 BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES
25.8 BTL
25.9 CARTESSA AESTHETICS
25.10 CANDELA MEDICAL
25.11 DELEO
25.12 DOMINION AESTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES
25.13 EL.EN.
25.14 ERCHONIA
25.15 ENDYMED
25.16 F CARE SYSTEMS
25.17 FOTONA
25.18 GSD
25.19 INMODE
25.20 LUTRONIC
25.21 LUMENIS
25.22 LYNTON LASERS
25.23 LEAFLIFE TECHNOLOGY
25.24 MERZ AESTHETICS
25.25 MICROAIRE SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS
25.26 MEDART APS
25.27 PHOTOMEDEX
25.28 SOFWAVE
25.29 SCITON
25.30 THERMIGEN
25.31 VENUS CONCEPT
25.32 WAVEMED SRL
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION
27.3 MARKET BY GENDER
27.4 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
27.5 MARKET BY END-USER
27.6 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION
27.7 NORTH AMERICA BY GENDER
27.8 NORTH AMERICA BY AGE GROUP
27.9 NORTH AMERICA BY END-USER
27.10 EUROPE BY APPLICATION
27.11 EUROPE BY GENDER
27.12 EUROPE BY AGE GROUP
27.13 EUROPE BY END-USER
27.14 APAC BY APPLICATION
27.15 APAC BY GENDER
27.16 APAC BY AGE GROUP
27.17 APAC BY END-USER
27.18 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION
27.19 LATIN AMERICA BY GENDER
27.20 LATIN AMERICA BY AGE GROUP
27.21 LATIN AMERICA BY END-USER
27.22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION
27.23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY GENDER
27.24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY AGE GROUP
27.25 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY END-USER
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
