Global Body Contouring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2027. Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Competition Analysis- Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the body contouring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2027. The global market for body contouring devices is expanding due to the rising demand for medical aesthetics treatments. Medical aesthetics is rapidly growing due to the large aging population and advanced procedure launches. At present, micro-needling and skin tightening treatments are some medical aesthetic treatments with the highest global demand.

Body Contouring Devices Market

Around 8.7% of extra revenue was generated annually by all global fitness facilities until August 2022. This market growth is expected to contribute to the long-term development of other fitness-related products and services. Hence, the increased interest in fitness drives the growth of the global body contouring devices market. Various companies are developing innovative body toning machines that are light and handy. For instance, Biotec Italia, an Italy-based aesthetic medicine company, offers light and handy MYTONE, an innovative machine for body toning. This machine includes Fit4 technology that allows the treatment of up to four areas of the body simultaneously, reducing the number of applications. Hence, developing muscle-building and toning machines is expected to create huge growth opportunities for the global body contouring devices market.

Body Contouring Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 12.6 BILLION Market Size (2021) USD 5.76 BILLION CAGR (2021-2027) 13.96 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Application, Gender, Age Group, End-User, and Geography Largest Market North America Key Leading Vendors AbbVie, Cutera, Bausch Health Companies, Hologic, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Aerolase, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Beijing ADSS Development, Biolitec, Biotec Italia, BISON MEDICAL, BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, BTL, Cartessa Aesthetics, Candela Medical, DELEO, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, El.En., Erchonia, ENDYMED, F Care Systems, Fotona, GSD, InMode, LUTRONIC, Lumenis, Lynton Lasers, Leaflife Technology, Merz, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, MedArt ApS, PhotoMedex, Sofwave, Sciton, ThermiGen, Venus Concept, and Wavemed Key Regions North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE Market Dynamics Rising Focus on Fat Reduction

Rising Focus on Fat Reduction Growing Demand for Non-Surgical Procedures

The growth in the demand for medical aesthetics treatments propels the development of the global body contouring devices market. Microneedling and skin tightening procedures are two medical aesthetic procedures that are presently in high demand worldwide. Cosmetic and artificial treatment acceptance gives confidence to the medical industry to introduce new procedures and processes for body contouring. Furthermore, the next decade is projected to witness an increase in revenue and investment in the global body contouring devices market.

Key Driving Factors In The Body Contouring Devices Market:

Growing demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures.

Growing improvement in economic environment, aesthetic accessibility, and expanded practitioner base.

Rising obesity worldwide and a growing interest in a youthful and fit body.

reductions in cost per aesthetic procedure.

Wide acceptance of aesthetic procedures and increased focus on body image and appearance.

Aging demographics of industrialized countries.

Focus on the Development of Muscle-building & toning Devices

Several companies offer a wide range of muscle-building devices, such as BTL, Lutronic, Cutera, Asclepion Laser Technologies, and Biotec Italia. For instance, BTL Industries offer EMSCULPT, the world's first treatment that helps to build muscle and sculpt bodies non-invasively. The company also provides EMSCULPT NEO, the only non-invasive technology that simultaneously uses RF and HIFEM+ energies to eliminate fat and build muscle. Long-term growth of other fitness-related goods and services is anticipated to benefit from this market expansion. Thus, the rise in fitness-related interest fuels the expansion of the global market for body contouring technologies.

The well-established key market players such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on critical strategies like expansion, launches of innovative products in the market, global presence, and acquisition of new customer base. Some of the key developments in the vendor landscape are:

Cynosure is an innovative manufacturer of energy-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems. The company focuses on applications like skin revitalization, hair removal, scar reduction, body contouring, gynecological health, and many more. On March 21, 2018 , Zensar acquired Cynosure Inc. to enable Zensar to have an insurance segment that will help to increase the company's position to grow faster in the fast-growing Insurance software market.

, Zensar acquired Cynosure Inc. to enable Zensar to have an insurance segment that will help to increase the company's position to grow faster in the fast-growing Insurance software market. On October 29, 2019 , Cynosure launched StimSure in Europe and the Middle East . A non-invasive electromagnetic technology for toning the abdomen, buttocks, and thigh muscles.

, Cynosure launched StimSure in and the . A non-invasive electromagnetic technology for toning the abdomen, buttocks, and thigh muscles. In May 2020 , AbbVie acquired Allergan for business expansion in terms of product portfolio in medical aesthetics and minimally invasive procedures. It gave a vying edge to the other manufacturers in the market.

Key Leading Vendors

AbbVie

Cutera

Bausch Health Companies

Hologic

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Aerolase

Asclepion Laser Technologies

Beijing ADSS Development

Biolitec

Biotec Italia

BISON MEDICAL

BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

BTL

Cartessa Aesthetics

Candela Medical

DELEO

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

El.En.

Erchonia

ENDYMED

F Care Systems

Fotona

GSD

InMode

LUTRONIC

Lumenis

Lynton Lasers

Leaflife Technology

Merz

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

MedArt ApS

PhotoMedex

Sofwave

Sciton

ThermiGen

Venus Concept

Wavemed

The report considers the present scenario of the body contouring devices market and its market dynamics for 2022−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Market Segmentation

Application

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Non-Surgical Skin Resurfacing

Liposuction

Cellulite Treatment

Others

Gender

Female

Male

Age Group

Under 34 Years

Between 34 & 50 Years

Above 50 Years

End-User

Hospitals & Skin Clinics

Medical Spa & Beauty Centres

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



Russia



Spain



France



UK

APAC

Japan



China



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

