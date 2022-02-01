Global Body Dryer Market (2021 to 2026) - by Distribution Channel, Type, End-users, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Dryer market (2021-2026) by Distribution Channel, Type, End Users, Application and Geography , Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Body Dryer market is estimated to be USD 4.65 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.96 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Body dryers are the type of air dryers that eliminate the need for bath towels by using the steam system. Body dryers blow hot or cold air at high speeds, ranging from 60-100 km/h, onto the body and are being developed to limit the use of bath towels. The factors such as growing awareness concerning personal hygiene, rising standard of living, and increasing consumer spending, particularly on premium hygiene products, are the significant factors projected to propel the growth of the Body Dryer market. Also, a body dryer enhances convenience, especially for disabled people, making the appliance necessary for sanitation. Personal hygiene products are increasingly favored, thereby boosting the growth of the body dryers market.



However, the availability of several substitutes such as wipes and disposable towels and the high cost of the product limits its adoption. It hampers the growth of the body dryer market.

The Global Body Dryer market is segmented by Distribution Channel, Type, End Users, Application & Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Valiryo, and AKW Medi-Care Ltd.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Body Dryer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Hygiene

4.1.2 Rapid Rise in Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Standard of Living and Increasing Consumer Spending on Convenience Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Several Substitutes Such as Wipes and Disposable Towels

4.2.2 High Costs of Body Dryer

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancement and the Rising Popularity of Body Dryers

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Higher Cost of the Product

4.4.2 High Cost Associated with Product Installation and Maintenance



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Body Dryer Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Online Channel

6.3 Offline Channel



7 Global Body Dryer Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Floor

7.3 Wall-mounted



8 Global Body Dryer Market, By End Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Residential



9 Global Body Dryer Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hotels

9.3 Spas

9.4 Gyms

9.5 Home

9.6 Hospitals



10 Global Body Dryer Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Avant Innovations

12.2 Dolphy India Private Limited

12.3 Full Body Dryer LLC

12.4 Haystack Dryers

12.5 Indiegogo, Inc.

12.6 Kingkraft Ltd.

12.7 Orchids International

12.8 Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd.

12.9 Tornado Body Dryer, LLC

12.10 Valiryo

12.11 AKW Medi-Care Ltd.



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53vb11

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets