Global Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market to Grow Almost 14% by 2025 - Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss - Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, and Others
Feb 25, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The bone-anchored hearing aids market is expected to grow by USD 164.68 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The increasing prevalence of hearing loss is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with bone-anchored hearing aids will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market-size-industry-analysis
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Health Care industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.
Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market: End-user Landscape
Bone-anchored hearing aids are used for adults with outer or middle ear malformations, SSD, or hearing loss. These hearing aids are recommended for adults who are unable to use the conventional AC hearing aids or have undergone ossicular replacement surgery because of chronic otitis media. However, the market segment will record a slow growth rate during the forecast period.
Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Geographic Landscape
36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for bone-anchored hearing aids in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising awareness about the benefits of bone-anchored hearing aid prosthetics and regulatory approvals is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the bone-anchored hearing aids market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Demant AS
- GN Store Nord AS
- MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
- Medtronic Plc
- Shengtuo Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- Sonova Holding AG
- Starkey Laboratories Inc.
- Widex AS
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Hearing Aid Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The hearing aid market size has the potential to grow by $2.85 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Cochlear Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cochlear implants market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.32 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.61%. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Adults - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pediatrics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for the end-user segment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Demant AS
- GN Store Nord AS
- MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
- Medtronic Plc
- Shengtuo Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- Sonova Holding AG
- Starkey Laboratories Inc.
- Widex AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.technavio.com/report/bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article