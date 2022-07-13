Global Bone Cement Market | Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders to boost market growth | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, increasing use of bone cement in interventional procedures, and growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques will offer immense growth opportunities.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

Bone Cement Market Segmentation

Product

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement



Non-antibiotic Loaded Bone Cement

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

During the predicted period, the antibiotic-loaded bone cement segment will be significant. Due to the growing need to prevent infection-related problems such as complex musculoskeletal infections during joint arthroplasties, orthopedic procedures, and prophylaxes in total joint replacement, the usage of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is developing. Antibiotics are also thought to be a supportive approach for reducing infections brought on by bacterial adherence to a biomaterial used in orthopedic surgery.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the bone cement market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41339

The report also covers the following areas:

The bone cement market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complications associated with the use of bone cement will hamper the market growth.

Bone Cement Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist bone cement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bone cement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bone cement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bone cement market vendors

Related Reports:

Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The invisible orthodontics market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%.

3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3D dental scanners market share is expected to increase to USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.43%.

Bone Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 294.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, and Asia Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton, Dickinson and Co., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Supplies

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 41: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 43: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 44: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 45: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 DJO Global Inc.

10.5 Exactech Inc.

Exhibit 49: Exactech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Exactech Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Exactech Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Johnson & Johnson

Exhibit 53: Johnson & Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 54: Johnson & Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Johnson & Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 56: Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus

10.7 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 58: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 61: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 63: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Smith & Nephew Plc

Exhibit 68: Smith & Nephew Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: Smith & Nephew Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Smith & Nephew Plc - Key news



Exhibit 71: Smith & Nephew Plc - Key offerings

10.10 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 72: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 TEKNIMED

Exhibit 77: TEKNIMED - Overview



Exhibit 78: TEKNIMED - Product and service



Exhibit 79: TEKNIMED - Key offerings

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 80: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 83: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio