Global Bone Densitometers & Bone Turnover Marker Tests Markets to 2023 - Technologies, Top-selling Devices, Leading Manufacturers

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for bone densitometers and bone turnover marker tests. Geographic markets covered by this analysis comprise the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the rest of world (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.



This report provides the following useful information:

prevalence data for osteoporosis

hospitalization data for fragility fractures

an overview of bone densitometry technology and bone turnover marker tests

product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers and emerging companies

top-selling devices

in-depth market and competitive analyses

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers and limiters for sales of bone densitometry systems and bone turnover marker tests?

Which competitors are leading the market and introducing new technology?

How are technological advancements impacting market growth?

Which areas of the market are experiencing dynamic growth?

How are mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures affecting the market shares?

Market Insights:

The prevalence of osteoporosis is a major driver of the market for bone densitometers and bone turnover marker tests; the disease affects more than 200 million people worldwide.

The combined global market for bone densitometers and bone turnover marker tests totaled approximately $328m in 2018, and is expected to climb at a rate of 2.6% over the forecast period covered by this analysis.

in 2018, and is expected to climb at a rate of 2.6% over the forecast period covered by this analysis. Within the combined market, bone densitometers accounted for approximately 72% of total sales.

Leading competitors in the market for bone densitometers include General Electric and Hologic. In the market for bone turnover marker tests, leading competitors include Roche and Alere.

Companies Mentioned



Alere/Abbott

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher BeamMed

CompuMed

Furuno Electric Company

GE Healthcare/General Electric Company

Hologic

Swissray

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Orion Diagnostica/Orion Group

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche Diagnostics/F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market analysis

Selected market drivers and limiters

Market leaders Methodology

Exhibit ES-1: Bone densitometry systems and bone turnover marker tests, combined market forecast, by segment ($m), 2017-23

Exhibit ES-2: Bone densitometry systems and bone turnover marker tests, combined market forecast, by region ($m), 2017-23



Overview of Osteoporosis

Prevalence

Fracture incidence and economic costs

Types of osteoporosis

Risk factors

Treatment

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Osteoporosis prevalence rate, per 10,000 population, US

Exhibit 1-2: Osteoporosis prevalence, five major EU markets

Exhibit 1-3: Osteoporosis prevalence, Japan

Exhibit 1-4: Osteoporosis-caused fracture incidence in the EU, by fracture site

Exhibit 1-5: Number of visits for osteoporotic fractures (in 000s), US

Exhibit 1-6: Types of osteoporosis and their primary causes and fracture types

Exhibit 1-7: Leading risk factors for osteoporosis

Exhibit 1-8: Population growth of 65+ years age group, selected countries, 2000-50



Bone Densitometry Products Market

Bone densitometry overview

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry

Single-energy X-ray absorptiometry

Radiographic absorptiometry

Quantitative computed tomography

Quantitative ultrasound

Software-based densitometry systems

Hospital-based densitometry systems

Office-based densitometry systems

Densitometry products

BeamMed

CompuMed

Furuno Electric Company

GE Healthcare/General Electric Company

Hologic

Swissray

Emerging company

Market analysis

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: EU

Market forecast: Japan

Market forecast: rest of the world

Competitive analysis: global

Primary research

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Comparison of biochemical markers and bone densitometry for diagnosing and monitoring osteoporosis

Exhibit 2-2: Imaging modalities used to diagnose osteoporosis

Exhibit 2-3: Selected bone densitometry systems

Exhibit 2-4: DXA price range, US

Exhibit 2-5: The Lunar iDXA dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry system

Exhibit 2-6: The Horizon dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry system

Exhibit 2-7: Bone densitometry systems market forecast, by region, 2017-23

Exhibit 2-8: Bone densitometry systems global market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-9: Bone densitometry systems US market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-10: Bone densitometry systems five major EU markets, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-11: Bone densitometry systems Japan market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-12: Bone densitometry systems RoW market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 2-13: Meddevicetracker survey: percentage of bone density scans performed to screen for osteoporosis, 2018

Exhibit 2-14: Meddevicetracker survey: How did the number of bone density scans you performed or referred in 2018 compare to 2017?

Exhibit 2-15: Meddevicetracker survey: type of bone densitometry system used, as a percentage of total bone scans



Market for Bone Turnover Marker Tests

Biochemical markers overview

Types of bone turnover markers

Applications

Limitations

Bone turnover marker testing products

Alere/Abbott

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Orion Diagnostica/Orion Group

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche Diagnostics/F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Reimbursement

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Primary research

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: The bone remodeling cycle

Exhibit 3-2: Comparison of the types of bone turnover marker tests

Exhibit 3-3: Selected bone turnover marker tests

Exhibit 3-4: Bone turnover marker tests market forecast, by region, 2017-23

Exhibit 3-5: Bone turnover marker tests global market, share by supplier, 2017

Exhibit 3-6: Meddevicetracker survey: How effective do you consider bone turnover marker tests for identifying patients at high risk of osteoporosis?

Exhibit 3-7: Meddevicetracker survey: How effective do you consider bone turnover marker tests for monitoring treatment for osteoporosis?



Appendix: Company Listing



