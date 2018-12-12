Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market 2015-2018 & 2027 - Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing incidence of periodontal diseases, aging population and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Periodontal Diseases

3.1.2 Ageing Population

3.1.3 Development of Biocompatible Synthetic Bone Grafts

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Type

4.1 Osteogenesis Properties

4.2 Scoring of Osteoconduction

4.3 Osteoinduction



5 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Product

5.1 Synthetic Bone Graft

5.1.1 Composite

5.1.2 Polymer

5.1.3 Ceramic

5.1.4 Bone Graft Substitutes

5.1.4.1 Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

5.1.5 Collagen

5.1.6 Hydroxyapatite

5.1.7 Calcium Sulfate

5.1.8 Coral

5.1.9 Other Sythetic Bone Grafts

5.2 Natural Bone Graft

5.2.1 Cell Based Matrices (CBM)

5.2.2 Allografts

5.2.2.1 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

5.2.2.2 Machined Allografts

5.2.2.3 Other Allografts

5.2.3 Autografts

5.2.3.1 Basic Functions of TGF-Beta



6 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Application

6.1 Dental

6.2 Spinal Fusion

6.3 Joint Reconstruction

6.4 Reconstructive Surgeries

6.5 Trauma

6.6 Foot & Ankle

6.7 Long Bone

6.8 Craniomaxillofacial

6.9 Tissue

6.9.1 Tissue Processing

6.9.2 Tissue Distribution

6.9.3 Tissue Banks



7 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Medtronic plc

9.2 Zimmer Biomet

9.3 Stryker Corporation

9.4 Smith & nephew plc

9.5 Depuy synthes

9.6 Baxter International Inc.

9.7 Integra Life sciences Holdings Corporation

9.8 Graftys SA

9.9 Citagenix Inc.

9.10 AlloSource

9.11 NuVasive, Inc.

9.12 Wright Medical Group N.V.

9.13 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

9.14 Johnson & Johnson

9.15 Arthrex, Inc

9.16 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

9.17 NovaBone Products

9.18 Sigma Graft Biomaterials

9.19 RTI Biologics, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhn7c7/global_bone_graft?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

