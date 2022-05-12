Global Bone Growth Products Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027 - Rise in Strategic Acquisitions & New Bone Growth Product Launches

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Growth Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022-2027.



The global bone growth products market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment options for people suffering from various orthopedic disorders, and the growing elderly population.



GLOBAL BONE GROWTH PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of 51.12%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein with 39.15% in 2021.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating in the market whereas, specialty orthopedic & spine centers is growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 41.45% in the global bone growth products market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.



PROMINENT VENDORS

Bioventus

DJO

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Orthofix Medical

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

BTT Health

Elizur

Fintek Bio-Electric

Isto Biologics

ITO

Kinex Medical Company

Ossatec Benelux

Osteotec

Paragon 28

Royal Biologics

Stimulate Health

Smith+Nephew

SpineVision

VQ OrthoCare

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Self-Powered Implantable Bone Growth Devices Stimulate Fast Bone Healing

8.2 Use of Bone Morphogenic Proteins as Alternative to Autografts

8.3 Next Generation Mobile Bone Growth Stimulation Devices



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growth in Target Population

9.2 Increase in Demand for Non-Invasive & Safer Surgical Treatments

9.3 Rise in Strategic Acquisitions & New Bone Growth Product Launches



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Bone Growth Products

10.2 Side-Effects Associated With Bmp-Based Orthopedic Treatment

10.3 Availability of Multiple Alternatives



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Analysis

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Bone Growth Stimulator Devices

12.4 Bone Morphogenetic Protein (Bmp)

12.5 Platelet Rich Plasma



13 Application Segmentation

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Spinal Fusion Surgeries

13.4 Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

13.5 Delayed Union & Non-Union Bone Fractures

13.6 Others



14 End-User Analysis

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals & Clinics

14.4 Specialty Orthopedic & Spine Centers

14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Asc)



15 Geographic Insights

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/io0jr5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets