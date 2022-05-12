Global Bone Growth Products Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027 - Rise in Strategic Acquisitions & New Bone Growth Product Launches

May 12, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Growth Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022-2027.
The global bone growth products market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment options for people suffering from various orthopedic disorders, and the growing elderly population.
GLOBAL BONE GROWTH PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
The bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of 51.12%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein with 39.15% in 2021.
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating in the market whereas, specialty orthopedic & spine centers is growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 41.45% in the global bone growth products market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.
PROMINENT VENDORS
- Bioventus
- DJO
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Orthofix Medical
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- BTT Health
- Elizur
- Fintek Bio-Electric
- Isto Biologics
- ITO
- Kinex Medical Company
- Ossatec Benelux
- Osteotec
- Paragon 28
- Royal Biologics
- Stimulate Health
- Smith+Nephew
- SpineVision
- VQ OrthoCare
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Self-Powered Implantable Bone Growth Devices Stimulate Fast Bone Healing
8.2 Use of Bone Morphogenic Proteins as Alternative to Autografts
8.3 Next Generation Mobile Bone Growth Stimulation Devices
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth in Target Population
9.2 Increase in Demand for Non-Invasive & Safer Surgical Treatments
9.3 Rise in Strategic Acquisitions & New Bone Growth Product Launches
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Bone Growth Products
10.2 Side-Effects Associated With Bmp-Based Orthopedic Treatment
10.3 Availability of Multiple Alternatives
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product Analysis
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Bone Growth Stimulator Devices
12.4 Bone Morphogenetic Protein (Bmp)
12.5 Platelet Rich Plasma
13 Application Segmentation
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Spinal Fusion Surgeries
13.4 Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries
13.5 Delayed Union & Non-Union Bone Fractures
13.6 Others
14 End-User Analysis
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals & Clinics
14.4 Specialty Orthopedic & Spine Centers
14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Asc)
15 Geographic Insights
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
