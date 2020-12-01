Global Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Industry
- Global Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market to Reach $589.5 Million by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 12:20 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins estimated at US$508 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$589.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027. Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$398.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.7% CAGR
The Bone Morphogenetic Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cellumed Co., Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Stryker Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Recombinant human
bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Recombinant human
bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinal Fusion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Spinal Fusion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Fusion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trauma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Trauma by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Reconstructive
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Reconstructive Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Reconstructive Surgery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for
Oral-Maxillofacial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oral-Maxillofacial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral-Maxillofacial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by
Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2)
and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and
Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic Proteins by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery and
Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone
morphogenetic protein-7 (rhBMP-7) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Type - Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-2 (rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic
protein-7 (rhBMP-7) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2
(rhBMP-2) and Recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-7
(rhBMP-7) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma,
Reconstructive Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone Morphogenetic
Proteins by Application - Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive
Surgery and Oral-Maxillofacial Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bone
Morphogenetic Proteins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery
and Oral-Maxillofacial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
