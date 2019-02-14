Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Industry
Feb 14, 2019, 16:09 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Boron Nitride, and Boron Carbide.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397802
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- Denka Co., Ltd.
- Element Six
- ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.
- Momentive
- Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397802
BORON NITRIDE AND BORON CARBIDE MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide: End-Use Market Dynamics Shape Growth Trends
Global Boron Reserves, Production & Demand - An Overview
Table 1: Boron Reserves in Major Countries Worldwide (As of 2018) (in '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Boron Production (All Forms): Breakdown by Major Producing Countries for 2017 (in '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Boron Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Boron Nitride Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Boron Nitride Powder Consumption Volume by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
CBN Films Market Overview
Nano Boron Carbide Market Outlook
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Expanding Industrial Applications to Favor Growth
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2017-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market to Draw Growth from Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Industry
Table 6: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Monthly Manufacturing PMI Data by Country for the Period May 2017 to Apr 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
CBN: Increasing Use as Diamond Substitute
Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fuelling CBN Market
Innumerable Material Attributes Foster CBN & PCBN Applications
Comparative Analysis of Filler Properties (BN, Al2O3, AlN, Fused SiO2)
CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars
Developments in CBN Grinding
High Speed Grinding (HSG)
Continuous Path Controlled (CPC) Grinding
CBN and Diamond Replace Aluminum Oxide Tools
Table 7: Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC
and Soft Steel HRB 85 - (in x 103) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market
Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area
Table 8: World Passenger Car Production by Geographic Region/Country (2016 & 2017) (in '000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Light Commercial Vehicles Production by Geographic Region/Country (2016 & 2017) (in '000 units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Boron Nitride Nanotubes Vs Carbon Nanotubes
Opportunities for Boron Nitride in Electronic Components Market
Table 10: Global Electronic Components Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Graphene-Boron Nitride Suturing Ushers in Breakthrough Technology for Electronics
Boron Nitride in Cosmetic Products
Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs): A Super-Light, Heat-Resistant Material Emerges as the Next Big Thing
Boron Nitride Injects Fresh Optimism into Cancer Treatment
Boron Nitride Nanocage - A High Performance Filter
Q-BN, a New Phase of Boron Nitride: Potential Applications in Cutting Tools & Displays
Boron Carbide Dazzles on the Pyrotechnics Landscape
Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Replacing Quartz Crystal
4. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS - A GLANCE AT PAST INNOVATIONS
Recent Advancements - Synthesis of 2D Hexagonal Boron Nitride
Hexagonal Boron Nitride - Potential Substrate for Graphene Devices with High Heat Dissipation
Boron Nitride to Make Zigzag-Edged Graphene Nanoribbons
Researchers Develop a New Method to Produce C-BN
New Boron Carbide Production Method Aims to Lower Production Costs
Simplified Process Developed for h-BN Production
New Process Improves Relative Density & Ballistic Performance of Boron Carbide Armor
CBN Films for Advanced Machining
Mass Selected Ion Beam Deposition
New Technique Increases Yield of Nanotubes
BN Films Over Carbon Fibers
Spherical Boron Nitride - Better Composite Materials
New Boron Nitride Processing Technique
BN Nanotubes Strengthen Coatings
New Process Optimizes CBN Film Synthesis
New Compound to Replace CBN
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Boron: An Introduction
Boron Nitride
Product Description
Features
Production Process
End Use Applications
Newer Applications of BN Coatings
BN Powder Widely Applied as an Additive
Cubic Boron Nitride
Product Description
Properties
Applications
Investment Costs
Alternatives and Combinations
The 'Plasticky' Generation
Product Segments
Hexagonal Boron Nitride
Hot-Pressed Boron Nitride
Features
Applications
Wurtzite Boron Nitride
Pyrolytic Boron Nitride
Boron Carbide
Product Description
Properties
Production Process
Features
Applications
Ceramics
Other Applications
Boron Carbide Nanoparticles Offer Multi-Pronged Benefits
Boron Based Materials
Features of Boron Based Ceramics
Process of Borodizing
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
3M Technical Ceramics (Germany)
Denka Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Element Six (UK)
ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd (South Korea)
Momentive (USA)
Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd (China)
Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)
Sandvik Hyperion (USA)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Showa Denko KK (Japan)
Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Washington Mills Electro Minerals Company (USA)
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Rolls Out SiZBN
Thomas Swan Introduces 2D Boron Nitride Products
Saint-Gobain Unveils Boron Nitride Products Portfolio
BCL Introduces Boron Nitrate
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Boron Nitride by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 20: US Market for Boron Compounds (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Major End-Use Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 24: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Japanese Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: European Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China: An Insight into Boron Carbide Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Rest of World Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38) The United States (19) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (7) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397802
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article