Global Botnet Detection Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Imperva, PerimeterX, Instart Logic & White Ops Among Others

The botnet detection market was valued at USD 224 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,104 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



In the last couple of years, there has been a proliferation in the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which added additional endpoints for the attackers. The emergence of new distributed denial of service (DDoS) bots at an increasing regularity attributes to the changes in the landscape.

The IoT market remains hugely fragmented and most of the operating devices do not receive software patches for the existing vulnerabilities. Further, the malware authors have been continually evolving these variants, making the malware even more powerful and portable across multiple platforms and architectures.

Moreover, botnets are increasingly impersonating legitimate traffic, due to the existence of many legal, useful bots that are used by businesses for functions, like scraping data and creating indexes for search engines. This is making it increasingly difficult to differentiate between a good bot and a malicious one.

Due to the growth of mobile devices and cloud computing that act as attack surfaces, it has become easier for malicious bots to disguise themselves. While the growth of malicious bots was traditionally used for money-making activities, they are being increasingly used for industrial espionage and even influencing elections.

Moreover, according to Symantec's 2019 Internet Security Threat Report in November 2018 , Twitter removed about 10,000 bots posting messages encouraging people not to vote during the recent US elections.

Key Market Trends



BFSI Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Owing to the nature of data held by financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, credit card companies, and brokerage firms, they are the most at risk of cyberattacks. Furthermore, not only is the sector at an increased risk more than ever due to the changing nature of operations, but also it is identified that a certain type of attack, such as DDoS, is continuously impacting this sector, and growing in size and frequency.

According to a study conducted by Ponemon Institute and IBM, while a malware attack on a financial institution will cost it about USD 825,000 on average, the impact of a DDoS attack, that specifically targets online banking services, skyrocket to an average of around USD 1.8 million . This could be a major reason for the proliferation in the number of DDoS attacks on the banks.

Further, DDoS attacks are being launched just as a distraction to conduct credential stuffing attacks or to exploit any form of web-based vulnerability, according to the State of Internet/Security Report released by Akamai. Akamai discovered more than 800 such DDoS attacks against the financial services industry over an 18-month period ending April 2019.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate

The number of botnet attacks is rapidly increasing, owing to which, the demand for botnet prevention is expected to increase. For instance, in July 2018 , a group of hackers claimed to have compromised about 18,000 Huawei routers, which was further confirmed by security firms, Qihoo, 360 Netlab, and Rapid7. As a result, this is expected to boost the utilization of robust solutions by Huawei and other companies, thereby augmented the growth of the market studied over the next six years.

, a group of hackers claimed to have compromised about 18,000 Huawei routers, which was further confirmed by security firms, Qihoo, 360 Netlab, and Rapid7. As a result, this is expected to boost the utilization of robust solutions by Huawei and other companies, thereby augmented the growth of the market studied over the next six years. Furthermore, companies are setting up facilities, especially, to reduce the impact of various botnet attacks, such as DDoS. For instance, in July 2018 , Alibaba announced to set up a center associated with DDoS attack mitigation in Malaysia by August 2018 . This is also expected to boost the usage of botnet prevention tools, thereby having a positive impact on market growth.

, Alibaba announced to set up a center associated with DDoS attack mitigation in by . This is also expected to boost the usage of botnet prevention tools, thereby having a positive impact on market growth. Internet penetration across emerging economies is rapidly increasing. For instance, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India , internet users were expected to reach up to about 500 million by June 2018 . As a result, it is expected to expose the users to various botnet attacks, thus increasing the need for detection solution thereby boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The botnet detection market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in security technologies to cater to the growing need for threat prevention, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

Sep 2019 - White Ops announced a partnership with Yieldmo, a prominent independent mobile ad marketplace, to protect its programmatic demand partners from sophisticated bot attacks.

- White Ops announced a partnership with Yieldmo, a prominent independent mobile ad marketplace, to protect its programmatic demand partners from sophisticated bot attacks. Jun 2019 - White Ops announced a new partnership with MediaMath, an acclaimed programmatic company for marketers. The partnership was aimed to protect some of the world's largest advertisers, agencies, and publishers from sophisticated invalid traffic before any of it can be purchased.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Connected Devices

4.2.2 Proliferation of Existing Malware that is Continually Attacking Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Masking Botnet Attacks as Random One-off Attacks

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 SMEs

5.2.2 Large Enterprise

5.3 By Deployment Type

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud-based

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Retail

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Travel and Hospitality

5.4.4 IT and Telecom

5.4.5 Media and Entertainment

5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Imperva Inc. (Imperial Purchaser, LLC)

6.1.2 PerimeterX Inc.

6.1.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.4 Instart Logic Inc.

6.1.5 White Ops LLC

6.1.6 Adjust GmbH

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Intechnica Ltd

6.1.9 Reblaze Technologies Ltd

6.1.10 ShieldSquare (Radware Ltd)



7 Investment Analysis



8 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



