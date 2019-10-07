Global Bottled Water Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bottled Water market worldwide is projected to grow by US$72.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Spring Water, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2025, Spring Water will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Spring Water will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bisleri International Pvt., Ltd.; Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG; Groupe Danone; Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC; Nestle SA; Nongfu Spring; PepsiCo, Inc.; RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG; Tata Global Beverages Ltd.; The Coca-Cola Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bottled Water Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bottled Water Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bottled Water Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bottled Water Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Spring Water (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Spring Water (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Spring Water (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Purified Water (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Purified Water (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Purified Water (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mineral Water (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mineral Water (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mineral Water (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sparkling Water (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sparkling Water (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sparkling Water (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bottled Water Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Bottled Water Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Bottled Water Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Bottled Water Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Bottled Water Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Bottled Water Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bottled Water Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Bottled Water Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Bottled Water Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Bottled Water Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 35: Bottled Water Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Bottled Water Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Bottled Water Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Bottled Water Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Bottled Water Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Bottled Water Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Bottled Water Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Bottled Water Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 56: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Bottled Water Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Bottled Water Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Bottled Water Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Bottled Water Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Bottled Water Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Bottled Water Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bottled Water: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Bottled Water Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Bottled Water Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Bottled Water Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Bottled Water Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 83: Bottled Water Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Bottled Water Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Bottled Water Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Bottled Water Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Bottled Water Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Bottled Water Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Bottled Water Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Bottled Water Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Bottled Water Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 104: Bottled Water Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Bottled Water Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Bottled Water Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Bottled Water Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Bottled Water Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Bottled Water Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Bottled Water Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Bottled Water Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BISLERI INTERNATIONAL PVT., LTD.

GROUPE DANONE SA

NESTLé SA

PEPSICO

RHODIUS MINERALQUELLEN UND GETRäNKE GMBH & CO. KG

TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817810/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

