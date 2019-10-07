Global Bottled Water Industry
Oct 07, 2019, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019
Bottled Water market worldwide is projected to grow by US$72.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Spring Water, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2025, Spring Water will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Spring Water will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bisleri International Pvt., Ltd.; Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG; Groupe Danone; Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC; Nestle SA; Nongfu Spring; PepsiCo, Inc.; RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG; Tata Global Beverages Ltd.; The Coca-Cola Company
IV. COMPETITION
BISLERI INTERNATIONAL PVT., LTD.
GROUPE DANONE SA
NESTLé SA
PEPSICO
RHODIUS MINERALQUELLEN UND GETRäNKE GMBH & CO. KG
TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article