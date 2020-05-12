Global Bottled Water Market Trends and Forecasts 2020: Key Player Profiles Including Danone SA, Voss Water and National Beverage Corp

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market is growing at a CAGR of 6. 1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). This can be attributed to consumer demand for high-quality drinking water, the fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking contaminated tap water, and the easy portability and convenience provided by bottled water.

Environmental pollution caused by plastic trash poses a challenge for the market's growth. The consumption of bottled water leads to health hazards. However, the introduction of eco-friendly packaging and flavored water with regulated ingredients can provide an opportunity for market growth.



Scope of the Report

The global bottled water market offers a range of products, including still water, sparkling water, and functional water through on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. The off-trade distribution channel is further sub-segmented in to supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, home and office delivery (HOD), and other distribution channels. The study also covers a global level analysis for the major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Functional Water

The demand for functional water is driven by health and wellness trends, along with exquisite product offerings from various global and regional players. Growing consumer demand for functional beverages has been the crucial factor that is driving the growth of the market studied over the forecast period. Convenience of consumption and its effect on human nutrition are the factors that are increasing the demand of the market. The growing popularity of functional water among the working class and millennial populations is expected to improve the development of the market.



North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market

In developed economies like the US and Canada, functional water is constantly becoming a major commercial and popular beverage category, as it is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers, thus growing the bottled water market. Major manufacturers and marketers in the country have started to position functional water as an alternative to carbonated drinks and fruit juices. Through product description, modern and interactive labelling, and backing from respected brands, as well as by organizing programs and seminars, the players are claiming that functional water is an enriched product that is not just for hydration but also can act as a functional beverage.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is highly fragmented attributed to the number of small players dominating the market. Some of the prominent players in the market include Danone, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, and Nestle. The regional or domestic companies have been marketing their products with strategies, such as sponsorship and significant investment in advertisements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions & Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Still Water

5.1.2 Sparkling Water

5.1.3 Functional Water

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 On-trade

5.2.2 Off-trade

5.2.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.2.3 Home and Office Delivery

5.2.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

Danone SA

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

FIJI Water Company LLC

Water Company LLC Voss Water

National Beverage Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvevwu

