Global Bottled Water Markets 2022-2026 - Fluctuations in the Price of PET / Growing Preference for Functional Water in North America

The global bottled water market is forecasted to record a value of US$334.24 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026

The driving factors include increasing inclination of consumers towards healthy lifestyles, expansion of tourism sector, growing preference for functional water, surging millennial spending and scarcity of drinkable water.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high price of bottled water, fluctuations in the price of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and environmental contamination caused by plastic trash.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like mounting obesity rates, upsurge in outdoor sports activities, emergence of various pandemic diseases and rising incidence of waterborne disease.

On the basis of product, the market can be bifurcated into still bottled water, carbonated bottled water, flavoured bottled water and functional bottled water. Whereas, the global bottled water market is segmented into Off-trade and on-trade, based on the distribution channels.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific owing to growing awareness regarding the importance of health and wellness in countries including China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure coupled with increased health concerns associated with the consumption of contaminated water, changing water consumption habits, expanding organized retail sectors, and the launch of innovative products such as flavored water in the region.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Coca-Cola Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Product Cycle of Bottled Water

1.3 Types of Bottled Water

1.4 Packaging Materials of Bottled Water

1.5 Difference between Bottled Water & Tap Water

1.6 Advantages of Bottled Water

1.7 Disadvantages of Bottled Water

1.8 Major Categories of Bottled Water Companies



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Shutdown of Tourism & Hospitality Industry

2.2 Drop in Average Bottled Water Revenue per Capita

2.3 Decline in Disposable Income



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bottled Water Market by Value

3.2 Global Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Bottled Water Market by Product

3.3.1 Global Still Bottled Water Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Still Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Carbonated Bottled Water Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Carbonated Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Flavoured Bottled Water Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Flavoured Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Functional Bottled Water Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Functional Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1 Global Bottled Water Distribution Channel Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Bottled Water Distribution Channel Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Bottled Water Market by Region

3.6 Global Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7 Global Bottled Water Market Volume by Product

3.7.1 Global Still Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.2 Global Carbonated Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.3 Global Flavoured Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.4 Global Functional Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Global Bottled Water Market Volume by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

4.2 Western Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.5 Latin America

4.6 Eastern Europe



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Inclination of Consumers towards Healthy Lifestyles

5.1.2 Expansion of Tourism Sector

5.1.3 Growing Preference for Functional Water in North America

5.1.4 Surging Millennial Spending

5.1.5 Scarcity of Drinkable Water

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Mounting Obesity Rates

5.2.2 Upsurge in Outdoor Sports Activities

5.2.3 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

5.2.4 Rising Incidence of Waterborne Diseases

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Price of Bottled Water

5.3.2 Fluctuations in the Price of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3.3 Environmental Contamination from Plastic Trash

5.3.4 High Energy Requirement during Production and Distribution



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 Global Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.2.1 China Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.2.2 Indonesia Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.3 Western Europe Market

6.3.1 Western Europe Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.4 North America Market

6.4.1 Mexico Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

