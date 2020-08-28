Global Botulinum Toxin (BTX) Market Report 2020-2027 - Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botulinum Toxin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Botulinum Toxin estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aesthetics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Allergan plc
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Ipsen Group
- Medy-Tox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Metabiologics Inc.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc.
- US WorldMeds
Total Companies Profiled: 14
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Botulinum Toxin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum
- Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
- Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications
- Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market
- Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell
- Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential for Growth
- Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
- Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
- Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials
- Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX
- BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses
- BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas
- Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants
- Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?
- Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage
- Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness
- Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices
- Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour
- Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
- Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases
- Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments
- Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin
- Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
- Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity
- Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
- Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo
- Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin
- Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
- Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
- Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
- Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?
- Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
