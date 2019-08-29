Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market by Form, Grade, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bovine Serum Albumin Market by Form (Dry, Liquid), Grade (Technical-& Diagnostic-Grade, Research/Reagent-Grade, Food Grade), End User (Life Sciences Industry, Feed Industry, Food Industry, Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the bovine serum albumin market on the basis of form, grade, end-user, method of preparation, and region.

In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global bovine serum albumin market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The bovine serum albumin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2025

The global bovine serum albumin market is estimated to be valued at USD 255 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 304 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3%. Factors such as the low cost and stable nature of BSA as a protein standard and the increasing livestock population leading to a growing demand for blood-based products are driving the growth of this market.

The scope for the use of BSA as a dietary protein is opening new avenues for the application of BSA

It has been established that BSA is a dietary whey protein that has anti-obesity effects. The intake of BSA as a part of low-fat diets prevents weight gain. Since obesity is a growing problem, the manufacturers are looking at cost-effective solutions for the production of dietary supplements. The cost of raw material for the production of BSA is very low due to which it has the potential to be used as a dietary supplement.

The technical- & diagnostic-grade segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The technical- & diagnostic-grade is projected to witness fast growth due to its widespread application in areas such as cell culture and immunoassay preparation. The technical- & diagnostic-grade of BSA is most recommended for biotechnology applications such as immunodetections as a blocking and saturating agent. Most products that belong to this grade are used in cell culture applications.

Germany, in the European market, is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the growing in-vitro diagnostics industry

In 2019, Germany is estimated to hold the largest market share due to the growing in-vitro diagnostics market in the country. Most of the diagnostic companies who operate in this industry generate their revenue through reagents. BSA is a reagent that finds use in immunochemistry, haematology, microbiology, immunology, and clinical chemistry. Some of the factors driving the market for BSA are the increase in the cases of chronic illness within the German population and growth in demand for personalized medicines.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Market

3.2 Bovine Serum Albumin Market, By Region

3.3 By Market, By End User

3.4 Asia Pacific: By Market, By Grade & Country/Region

3.5 Bovine Serum Albumin Market, By Key Subregional Markets

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Inexpensive and Stable Nature of Bovine Serum Albumin as a Protein Standard

4.2.1.2 Growth of the Livestock Industry and Consequent Demand Generation for Blood-Based Products

4.2.1.3 Rise in Application in the Food & Pharmaceutical Industries

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Rise in Demand for Animal-Free Albumin Products

4.2.2.2 Growth in Appeal to Replace Fetal Bovine Serum and Its Components in Cell Culture Applications

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Scope for Use as a Dietary Protein for Fat Reduction

4.2.3.2 Usage in the Biodegradable and Edible Food Packaging Industry

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Existence of Alternatives in the Diagnostic and Pharmaceutical Industries

4.3 Industry Trends

4.3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Regulatory Framework

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Export to Vietnam: Requirement for Export Certification of Bovine Blood Or Blood Products (Slaughter Collection)

5.1.2 Export to Vietnam: Requirement for Export Certification for Fetal Bovine Serum

5.1.3 Export to Taiwan: Requirement for Export Certification of Bovine Serum Albumin Or Culture Media Containing BSA

5.1.4 Export to Canada: Requirement for Export Certification of Bovine Serum Albumin for Laboratory/Technical Use

5.1.5 Bovine Serum Albumin as an Indicator in the Production of Vaccines

5.1.6 Porcine Blood Products for Use in Animal Feed

6 Bovine Serum Albumin Market, By Method of Preparation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cold Ethanol Fractionation

6.2.1 The Cost-Effectiveness and Suitability in Large-Scale Production Drives the Demand for Cold Ethanol Processed BSA

6.3 Ion Exchange Chromatography

6.3.1 The High Efficiency in Separation Makes Ion Exchange Chromatography A Preferred Method for Preparation of BSA

6.4 Heat Shock Fractionation

6.4.1 The Highly Purified BSA Derived Through This Method has Led to Increased Demand From Diagnostics and Research Institutes

6.5 Membrane Filtration

6.5.1 The High Energy Efficiency of the Membrane Filtration Method has Increased Its Demand in the Food Industry

7 Market for Bovine Serum Albumin, By Grade

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Technical- & Diagnostic-Grade

7.2.1 Solubility and Ease of Filtration Make the Diagnostic Grade of BSA Popular in Biotechnological Applications

7.3 Reagent- /Research-Grade

7.3.1 The Market for Reagent-Grade BSA is to Grow Due to Increasing Demand for Vaccines From High-Income Countries

7.4 Food-Grade

7.4.1 The High Demand for Bakery & Confectionery Products is Driving the Demand for Food-Grade BSA

8 Market for Bovine Serum Albumin, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry Form

8.2.1 The Dry Form of Bovine Serum Albumin is Largely Used Because of Its Longer Shelf Life

8.3 Liquid Form

8.3.1 The Liquid Form of BSA is Mostly Used in the Research-Based Pharmaceutical Industry

9 Market for Bovine Serum Albumin, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Life Sciences Industry

9.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses to Increase the Scope of BSA in the Life Sciences Industry

9.2.2 Drug Delivery

9.2.3 Cell Culture

9.2.4 Diagnostics

9.3 Research Institutes

9.3.1 Research Conducted By Various Institutes for Discovering More Applications for Bovine Serum Albumin

9.4 Food Industry

9.4.1 The Emulsifying and Foaming Properties of Blood Plasma Create Opportunities for Blood Proteins in the Food Industry

9.5 Feed Industry

9.5.1 Increase in Opportunities for Bioactive Ingredients in the Feed Industry Drive Market Growth

9.5.2 Poultry Feed

9.5.3 Aquafeed

9.5.4 Porcine Feed

9.5.5 Pet Food

10 Bovine Serum Albumin Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The Dynamic Meat Processing Industry is Driving Growth in the US Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 High Demand for Red Meat and Its Products is Set to Drive the Growth of the BSA Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Reduction in Budgetary Allocation for the Livestock Sector to Impact the Market for BSA

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 The Flourishing In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry in Germany is Propelling the Growth of BSA Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 The Increase in Rate of Slaughter in Cattle Points to A Growing Market Demand for BSA in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 The Demand for Functional Foods From Consumers Could Propel the Growth of BSA in France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Reduced Feed Costs have Led to an Increased Production in the Country's Livestock Sector

10.3.5 Russia

10.3.5.1 The Need for Reduction in the Overall Cost of Feed to Drive the Market for BSA in Russia

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.3.6.1 The Growth in Demand for Nutritional Supplements and Cost-Effective Ingredients to Drive the Market for BSA in the Region

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increase in R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical Industry for Protein-Based Drug Delivery to Increase Opportunities in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Increase in R&D on Vaccines That Use Bovine Serum Albumin to Provide Market Growth Prospects in India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Demand for BSA Nanoparticles to Treat Chronic Diseases Will Provide New Avenues for Growth in Japan

10.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.4.1 Demand for Bse-Free Bovine Serum Albumin Offered By the Australia & New Zealand to Drive Growth

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.5.1 Demand for Protein-Based Drugs Used to Treat Various Diseases to Propel Market Growth

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Increase in the Production of Cheese Boosting the Market in South America

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Rise in Demand for Animal Feed Additives Creating Opportunities for the Market in the Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 New Product Launches

11.6.2 Expansions & Investments

11.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.3 Merck KGaA

12.4 Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc.

12.5 Proliant Biologicals

12.6 Kraeber & Co GmbH

12.7 Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

12.8 Rocky Mountain Biologicals

12.9 Belhealth Investment Partners LLC

12.10 Bio-Techne Corporation

12.11 Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

12.12 LGC Group

12.13 Promega Corporation

12.14 Biological Industries

12.15 Serion GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pquj2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

